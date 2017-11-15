USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Elliot has a showdown with Mr. Robot and Dom begins to grow tired of all of the red tape.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – In the fall finale, Liz retraces Tom’s steps after he goes missing and Red’s hunt for the suitcase of bones puts him on a collision course with Tom that will change everyone’s lives forever.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Lyon family stands together as Anika and Hakeem begin a custody battle for Bella but no one is prepared for the truths Anika exposes in the courtroom.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Betty turns to Veronica for help with her stalker while Jughead and Archie work together to stop a dangerous alliance between the Serpents and a long-time rival.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — One castaway finds a secret advantage with a special twist and an immunity challenge requires concentration.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — During the holiday, Uncle Marvin reveals he has become a stockbroker and convinces Barry and the JTP to invest their money with him. Murray intervenes, which has repercussions for Barry.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Maya’s mother comes to town for Thanksgiving and the family goes all out to impress the grandma they haven’t seen in several years.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Realizing she has no one left, Fallon zeros in on the one thing she thinks she wants most.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jay uses his Thanksgiving toast to celebrate his family’s accomplishments which makes Phil feel like a failure since he can’t complete even the simplest of magic tricks.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Jason and the team must rescue an undercover CIA operative after she is captured by radical terrorists to be used as a bargaining chip.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ayanna must quickly restore Midtown’s image and the girls try to convince hot recording artist Joyce Sheree to sing a featured verse on one of their songs so they can snag a spot in the showcase.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) — Bandon and his followers race to resurrect the Warlock Lord while Mareth must risk everything. Later, Wil confronts his past and the bond between Allanon and Mareth continues to grow.

The Voice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tonight, Adam Levine reveals his Comeback Artist, and his team is cut in half as he selects three of his six remaining artists to complete his roster.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Greg hopes to impress his family this Thanksgiving but the unexpected arrival of Katie’s mom ruins any chance of that.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Halstead convinces Voight to send him undercover to try and get information from a former Army Ranger who might be responsible for several gang-related child abductions.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU searches for an unsub in Austin, Texas, who is targeting prominent members of the community.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — When a Turkish activist ignites protests in the U.S., Turkey’s president demands his extradition while the first family unknowingly finds themselves in the center of a battle that could threaten Leo’s future.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) – Snoop and Martha get fishy, cooking up tuna tar tar with Wendy Williams and Post Malone.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Abbi, Ilana, Jaime, and Lincoln house-sit for the Strands and Abbi goes on a Bumble date with someone from her past.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Colin Farrell, Patton Oswalt, Bishop Briggs

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Gary Oldman, Gigi Hadid, Darryl Strawberry, Macklemore

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jordan Peele, Alia Shawkat, Paul Mecurio

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jeremy Irons, Rich Eisen, Jessica Ladd, Michel’le Baptiste

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kim Kardashian West, Ludacris, Amy Shark

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Elaine McMillion Sheldon