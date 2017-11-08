What’s On Tonight: ‘Mr. Robot’ Causes Chaos And ‘Riverdale’ Gets Wild

USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Darlene offers her own brand of help and things at E Corp spiral into chaos.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Betty’s faced with an ultimatum that could destroy her relationship with Jughead as he tries to keep the piece after Alice publishes a fiery article in the town’s paper. Meanwhile, Veronica welcomes an old friend to town but his plans to throw a wild party have serious consequences.

51st Annual CMA Awards (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the 51st annual awards show in Nashville with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Andre’s feelings for the detective intensify as she reveals new information about the explosion and Hakeem worries about his involvement with the DuBois clan.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The castaways enjoy a big feast before the first individual immunity contest.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tom lands in hot water while the team tries to rescue one of their own after an undercover operation goes south.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Steven’s ex-boyfriend comes to town and upends his life as Sammy Jo and Anders discover an unlikely connection.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The SEAL Team must work with Jason’s longtime rival and Clay is tasked with delivering some tough news.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – An event thrown by the label ends with Noah having a tense faceoff with the police while Star and Simone argue over how to deal with Brody’s return.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) — Wil and Mareth must confront a powerful Bandon. Later, the two race against time as they travel to uncharted territory to recover an item.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team heads to Virginia to investigate the disappearances of several women who all have something in common.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin makes the mistake of getting in the middle of Cartman and Heidi’s relationship.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) — In the Season 2 premiere, Ozzy and Jack make a stop in Key West for deep sea fishing and pay a visit to Robert the Haunted Doll.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Abbi and Ilana drag Eliot and Bobbi down to Florida to clean out Grandma Esther’s apartment.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam takes a look at how far we’ve come sine last year’s election.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jesse Williams, Luke Combs

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Norman Reedus, Sean Astin, Pat McGann

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Will Ferrell, Nathan Davilmar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Saoirse Ronan, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Billy Corgan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kenneth Branagh

Conan: Bill Clinton, Jack Whitehall