What’s On Tonight: ‘Portlandia’ Declares Its Independence

IFC

Portlandia (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) – Fred and Carrie help the mayor get Portland to secede from the United States while the eco terrorists are honored for their protesting skills and Kath and Dave spend their time slapping aggressive notes on cars.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – April takes on a new role at the hospital as Eliza begins teaching the residents despite the bickering attendings.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A series of challenges that involve steak, lobster and cupcakes help pick the final 12 contestants to round out the Top 20.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Mary enlists Sam, Dean and Castiel’s help for a case she’s working but fails to mention that the British Men of Letters are involved.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – When the store’s thermostat breaks, the miserably hot employees turn on each other. Glenn goes through an existential crisis trying to fix the AC while Garrett and Dina use the opportunity to hook up (again).

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Raj’s dad stops sending him money and Amy is furious when she finds out Sheldon’s been sharing personal information about their relationship with people at the university.

Powerless (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – A new employee who may or may not be a superhero in disguise begins work at the office. Meanwhile, Emily tries to score a deal with the people of Atlantis after Van’s incompetence costs the team a potential client.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – When Jack begins dating a millennial he ropes Clark, Emma and Mason into helping him adjust to his new girlfriend’s chaotic lifestyle.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The staff scrambles to get ready for an influx of victims from a multi-car accident during a blizzard but when supplies begin to run low, Rhodes and Latham have to make some difficult decisions.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – An anonymous buyer for the drive-in plans to tear it down so Jughead launches a campaign to save the small business; Betty and Archie’s friendship is on the rocks (again), after she learns some shocking information about Miss Grundy; and, after uncovering Betty’s diary, Alice plans to use her words to shatter Archie’s golden-boy image.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie’s post-breakup self is driving everyone crazy so Christy begs Adam to give her another chance.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The final three teams are tasked with cooking for a crowd of more than 100 people at an exclusive art gallery showing. Leah Remini serves as a special guest judge.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Cyrus tries to find new evidence to help prove his innocence as Olivia’s team uncovers surprising information.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Tim receives two tickets to the Grammy Awards from Charlie Puth, who’s a patient, and takes Samantha to the show in order to impress her.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Chip returns to Bakersfield with Christine in tow.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Maddie and Nolan visit the labor camp as Will helps Katie bury her past after the Resistance reaches out to the couple.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Keating 4 struggle to deal the with fact that Wes’ murder remains unsolved and Annalise vows to get revenge on Denver and Atwood.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Red hunts whoever’s responsible for compromising his business operations; Tom goes searching for more clues about his childhood; and Aram goes undercover as a hacker to identify an infamous criminal who designs, constructs and executes perfect crimes.

Training Day (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Kyle and Frank’s relationship becomes strained when Kyle refuses to adhere to one of Frank’s morally ambiguous rules, but the duo must put aside their differences when a hit man known as El Cucuy begins targeting members of the Russian mob.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Viola Davis, Jordan Peele, Fat Joe & Remy Ma

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ethan Hawke, Ricky Martin, Robert Irwin, Rag’n’Bone Man

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sally Field, Maggie Siff, Lady Antebellum

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tracy Morgan, Abigail Spencer, Bebe Rexha, Brann Dailor

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Matt Damon, Will Arnett, Bibi Bourelly

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ezra Edelman