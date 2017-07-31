AMC



Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tulip grapples with her near-death experience as she and Cassidy swindle a bunch of rednecks out of their hard-earned money with a friendly shooting game. Meanwhile, Jesse questions the price he paid to save Tulip and Cassidy from the Saint of Killers.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 30 competitors from the San Antonio Qualifier tackle the City Finals course, which includes the Salmon Ladder, Hourglass Drop, Elevator Climb, and Spinball Wizard.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – The Seelie Queen makes demands of Magnus and Luke as the rest of the team remains on high alert after an attack on the Institute points back to Jonathan.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The last night of “Academy Callbacks” has arrived.

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The “Tell All” episode is here and with it, a chance for the scorned men to set the record straight. Lee and Kenny come clean about their volatile relationship and Adam talks about being sent home before the hometown visits.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — A triple-threat match features Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — The team investigate the murder of an ex-Air Force officer, and the trail leads to a former co-worker and renowned UFO expert whose memories cause the team to question whether other lifeforms exist.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with five new contestants showing off their special skills.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Stan and Hayley end up in a Tunisian labor prison after going to extremes to win a reality competition.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mansfred grows closer to Creek as a resident witch tries to ride his home of some troublesome spirits.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jalen Rose, Donald Faison, Angela Kinsey, and Mary McCormack judge the fastest jumper in America, a descendant of Alexander Hamilton, and a professional cuddlist.

Loaded (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Josh’s parents are back from their world travels but their new perspective brings unexpected consequences.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Yvonne leads a small search party after Gerry goes missing, unaware that he’s been abducted and is currently helping Jeff with his new boss. Meanwhile, Agent Foster her investigation of Walsh.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Channing Tatum, Elisabeth Moss, the Killers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Idris Elba, Ali Wentworth, Tame Impala

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Matthew McConaughey, Vanessa Bayer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Molly Shannon, Matthew Rhys, Bleachers

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Chris Bosh, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kathryn Bigelow