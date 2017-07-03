AMC

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — If you were among those who checked out midway through the last season of Preacher, seriously, catch up. The first season moved at a relatively slow pace, setting up Jesse’s powers and establishing our main trio. but all of that ground work has paid off in a big way already, with Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun working together beautifully as a trio on a mission to find God. Their road trip takes them to New Orleans tonight after hearing that God may be holed up there. Meanwhile, Tulip is keeping secrets of her own.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – With Fourth of July tomorrow, American Ninja Warrior is a better option than many to inspire some aggressively American patriotism. You may be watching from your couch with a bag of chips in hand, but these are athletes in peak condition, putting themselves through brutal challenges in order to earn the title of American Ninja Warrior. Tonight, that means that they’re facing the Hang Glider, Broken Pipes, and Crank It Up.

That’s it. Everything else is a rerun. Go outside and light some fireworks.