Freeform

Here’s what’s worth watching tonight. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – The series finale is finally upon us and with it, a chance to get to the bottom of all of these mysteries that have been percolating for the last seven years. Two hours should be enough for a wedding, a few sex scenes, a paternity test, and the big reveal of A.D.’s identity, right?

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another night, another round of auditions.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rachel sends one guy packing after a two-on-one date while the rest of the group travels to Copenhagen, Denmark where the guys take part in spirited Viking-style games.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina renew their historic Money in the Bank ladder match to capture the contract for a championship berth.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Javi pays Smurf a surprise visit as the guys plan a megachurch heist.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with Liv making a shocking discovery, Major making big plans for the future, and Blaine presenting a business proposal.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh highlights how to be a responsible drinker.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Acts from each division choose a rival and face off in an elimination duel tonight.

Downward Dog (ABC, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – Martin has plans to depose of his sworn enemy while Nan tries to save her campaign after a last minute crisis pops up. Later, the season (and series) ends with Martin trying to survive in the wilderness and Nan visiting her childhood home.

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 10:00 p.m.) — Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse and executive producer I. Marlene King sit down for an unbarred tell-all aftershow to discuss the series’ tightly-held secrets. Just keep twisting the knife why don’t you?

Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Florence and Karen set out to find what’s tainting their water supply as the rest of the group debate whether they want the pirates to spoil Game of Thrones.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Steve Carell, Lily Collins, Sheryl Crow

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Eric Stonestreet, John McEnroe, Lillie Mae

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tom Holland, Joy Behar, the Lumineers, Sam Fogarino