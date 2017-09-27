NBC

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season five premieres with Red’s criminal empire in ruins and Liz being roped into his latest scheme to earn money while delivering a new Blacklister to the Task Force.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four of Empire kicks off with Lucious making his first public appearance since the accident during an event celebrating Empire’s 20th anniversary. Still suffering with memory loss from the explosion, Lucious has no recollection of his family, something that causes a strain on Cookie as she tries to rebuild her relationship with him and protect him from outside influencers.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – CBS gives us another new military drama with this show that stars David Boreanaz as the leader of an elite SEAL squad who struggles with the demands of the job and his personal life.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 35 begins with 18 new castaways getting dropped off in Fiji and separated into groups based on how others perceive them, as either heroes, healers, or hustlers.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – In the season five opener, Beverly has a hard time letting go when Erica heads to college and Adam tries to build the perfect girlfriend for Barry.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Season two begins with the family promising to make changes to improve their dynamic, then promptly ditching those plans to go on a road trip in search of J.J.’s camp friend who promised him his first kiss.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season 19 opens with the return of a familiar face as Benson faces career-damaging allegations and Fin crosses international borders to catch a fugitive rapist.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Modern Family returns for its ninth season with the family taking a houseboat vacation that reunites Mitchell with an old flame and forces Claire and Phil outside their comfort zone.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Star still reeling from Hunter’s death while working hard to make sure the group gets a release date for their album. Elsewhere, Carlotta faces difficult decisions when it comes to managing the group and seeks advice from Jamal Lyon.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Season two begins with Katie volunteering to run the school’s spring gala as a way to make amends with the other moms and going toe-to-toe with Oliver’s nasty ballet coach.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – In the first episode of season five, the team finds itself under investigation after allegations of corruption and Detective Lindsay takes a new job in New York. A new member of the squad is introduced as Voight and Halstead try to bust a gun deal that quickly turns dicey when innocent civilians and children get involved.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season 13 begins with Agent Matt Simmons, an ex-Delta soldier and former International Response Team member, joining the BAU in a race to take down Mr. Scratch.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Designated Survivor returns with the president putting his diplomatic skills to the test after Ukrainian nationalists hijack a Russian Air flight.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – South Park recounts the forbidden love story of a white man and a Native American man living in Trump’s America.

You’re the Worst (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) — Edgar and Lindsay hatch a scheme to get Jimmy and Gretchen back together.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Ilana’s enjoys her enormous tips from working at Ru Paul’s sushi joint by going on a lavish spending spree while Abbi basks in the glow of a new relationship (probably with that medic she met after breaking Trey’s d*ck).

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Another sports segment in the span of two weeks? This is still Full Frontal with Samantha Bee right?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Liam Neeson, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, Old Dominion

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jared Leto, Nicole Richie, Tyler the Creator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nick Kroll, Michael Bloomberg, Tim & Eric

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sofia Vergara, Craig Robinson, Julie Klausner, Gregg Bissonette

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Billie Lourd, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tim Roth, Macklemore

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: America Ferrera

Conan: Andy Samberg, Big Jay Oakerson, J. Roddy Walston &​ The Business