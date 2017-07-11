Freeform

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this drama that mirrors the real life offices of Cosmo follows newly-promoted writer Jane whose first assignment is to detail her recent breakup. Fellow writer Kat chases a story that ends up having deep emotional connections to her own life and friend Sutton tries to rise from the assistant ranks and keep her scandalous affair with a lawyer secret. Later, Kat questions her identity, Jane is horrified when she’s asked to write the magazine’s sex column, and Sutton gets a promotion at work.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Smurf goes to J for help after Stavi ups the pressure as Pope and Baz clash over the megachurch job and Baz uncovers a dangerous secret.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More auditions. You know the drill.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Season five begins with Stef frantically searching for Callie, Jesus struggling with his TBI, and Mariana leading a protest against Anchor Beach Charter’s privatization.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — WWE champion Jinder Mahal and challenger Randy Orton prepare for their Punjabi Prison match at Battleground.

On Tour With (BET, 9:00 p.m.) – This documentary that goes behind the scenes of music’s biggest shows kicks off with Meek Mill’s homecoming show at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

The Defiant Ones (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Jimmy, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur become embroiled in a violent feud with East Coast rap rivals, including Sean “Puffy” Combs and his Bad Boy Records as violence in rap escalates.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh steals OG stuff from the internet and profiles the most fly fisherman in the game.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – More duel rounds as the acts go head-to-head and face elimination.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Owen and Florence are faced with an old enemy and Todd makes a haunting discovery.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Peyton Manning, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Perfume Genius

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Andy Serkis, Scarborough

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David O. Brown

Conan: Aidy Bryant, Dr. Jennifer Berman, Earth, Wind & Fire