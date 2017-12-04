Fox

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The team crafts a pretty dangerous plan to free mutants currently in Sentinel Services’ custody while Reed reveals details to Andy and Lauren about the Struckers’ family history that could prove to be a game-changer.

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Netflix) – Craig Ferguson’s getting a new stand up special on Netflix tonight where he jokes about ’70s porn, Japanese toilets, and his mildly crime-filled days as a talk show host.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucifer gets nervous after the recipients of his good deeds wind up dead so he and Chloe investigate and bump into the Sinnerman.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Fresh off the supersized crossover world-saving event, Kara is busy looking into a mysterious new symbol popping up all over National City that could date back to an ancient prophecy and the mark of the World Killer, Reign.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season five kicks off with four new families trying to out-do each other in the Christmas decorating department. A wireless light show in Texas, a life-sized gingerbread house in New York, a magical home in North Carolina, and a backyard with 78 Christmas trees compete for the most obnoxious holiday display tonight.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 10 battle it out.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam goes on a misguided crusade when he suspects Kate’s boyfriend might be smoking pot and he’s shocked when Andi doesn’t support his policing efforts.

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with Norman returning to his roots and taking a road trip around New York where he enjoys a bite with Mario Batali and explores the city’s art scene.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco considers passing on his dream school after he finds out that Arthur went against his wishes and included his ethnicity on his college applications.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Gallo struggles with PTSD and Nora and Ian reach a critical point in their relationship.

9JKL (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — After surprising Andrew, Josh and Eve with the gift of family burial plots, Harry and Judy learn that Josh and Eve don’t want theirs, so they try to find a compatible couple to spend eternity with.

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kirkman profiles seven renegade artists who broke free and created their own company to rival Marvel and D.C.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The show takes on sexual harassment tonight when a gifted young doctor puts another resident in an awkward position. Meanwhile, Shaun fights against Glassman’s request that he see a therapist by trying to prove he can handle his relationship issues on his own.

Tarantula (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – This new animated comedy from the guys that brought us Eastbound & Down and Futurama centers on a tattoo artist and the hijinks he gets up to at the Tierra Chula Resident Hotel.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Chris Pratt, Margot Robbie, Chris Stapleton

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Keegan-Michael Key, Claire Foy, Sports Illustrated’s 2017 Sportsperson of the Year, St. Vincent

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Billy Bush, Gwendoline Christie

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Samantha Bee, Matt Smith, Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Brooks Wackerman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Denis Leary, Maya Rudolph, Bob Odenkirk, Stereophonics

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Frankie Shaw

Conan: Dan Rather, Ana Gasteyer, Ty Segall