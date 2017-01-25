What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ And ‘The Path’ Premiere New Seasons

Syfy

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Our favorite rowdy Brakebills bunch is back for another season of magic, adventure and probably some more weird sexual encounters. Season two kicks off the gang exploring Fillory – the Narnia-esque kingdom they now apparently rule – while Julia strikes a deal with the Beast in order to kill the demon she accidentally set loose. If you’ve ever dreamed of a Buffy/Harry Potter crossover then you’ll probably want to tune in to this show.

The Path (Hulu) – Hulu’s cult drama returns for another round tonight. After the first season of The Path ended with more than a few cliffhangers – hallucinations, a crumbling marriage and a religious coup – season two picks up with Cal (Hugh Dancy) moving forward with his plans to expand Meyerism and Eddie (Aaron Paul) adjusting to life in the real world.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Suits returns with Harvey, Louis and Donna planning for the future of the firm following Jessica’s departure. Meanwhile, Mike struggles to adapt to life as an ex-convict and Rachel considers her pot-law school options.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – In tonight’s episode, Oliver finds himself in the midst of a small identity crisis. After worrying that Prometheus was right about his killer instincts, the vigilante goes looking for hope and finds it in the miraculous return of Laurel Lance. While he’s off having a happy reunion, Felicity continues her quest for revenge after the death of Detective Maloney and Diggle fights for his life in prison.

Hunted (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The investigators face challenges as two teams – and off-the-grid couple and a duo who believe they’ve devised a secret way to communicate with their friends and family – continue to evade capture.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The one-year anniversary of his wife’s death sends Riggs spiraling as police investigate a series of violent crimes targeting members of the same church.

Frequency (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – In the first-season finale, Raimy reaches out to Frank for help after making a shocking discovery.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) – The Viking army continues to pillage and plunder the English countryside as King Ecbert and Aethelwulf seek to defend of the realm.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The trio catch a glimpse of the local competition and decide to step up their game and revamp their style while Star jeopardizes her new relationship, and Jahil winds up in a sticky situation.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Leanne treats the wife of an orthopedist from Angels Hospital who may be a victim of a domestic violence dispute and Mario risks his life to save two brothers trapped 300 feet above ground at a construction site.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) – Abby and Barbara go for a night out on the town in the hopes of providing fuel for Abby’s new column and Jo deals with the aftermath of Scott’s sudden departure.

Incorporated (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – The first half of tonight’s two-part season finale sees Laura making a startling discovery thanks to a child patient and Elizabeth and Julian putting their bold plan against Inazagi in motion. Later, Theo makes his way inside the wall as Elizabeth and Julian deal with the consequences of their plan.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The guys go to the beach and stay at TelAmeriCorp’s time-share.

SIX (History, 10:00 p.m.) – The SEAL Team attempts to detain a courier working for Boko Haram and who may be a link to discovering Rip’s whereabouts.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Tonight, Sam Bee visits our nation’s capital to witness America’s grand finale – Trump’s inauguration.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — A robotic preteen girl is controlled by Jeff so he can access his niece’s social circle and encourage her to explore her artistic side.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Martin Short, Edgar Ramirez, Lady Antebellum

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Glenn Close, Jay Baruchel, Candice Thompson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Katie Couric, Bryce Dallas Howard, Matt Taibbi, Darren King

Conan: Leah Remini, Jeff Ross, Foxygen