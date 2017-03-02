What’s On Tonight: ‘Training Day’ Honors The Late Bill Paxton

CBS

Training Day (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – CBS has plans to honor the late Bill Paxton at some point during tonight’s episode but first, Kyle has to help Frank clear his name after Lockhart opens an internal investigation into a past shooting that could cost Frank his badge.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 18 cooks compete in two challenges, including one that splits them up into teams to make corn dogs, and another involving juicy burgers.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Mary and the British Men of Letters are doing their best to recruit Sam and Dean by dragging them a nest of vampires and pissing off an alpha-vamp.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More blind auditions.

When We Rise: The People Behind the Story (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – ABC’s airing a documentary about the real people behind the LGBTQ rights movement before the next installment of their dramatic miniseries.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – April gets close to a young woman with a failing heart while Dr. Rhodes treats a patient whose accident has become a media sensation.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) – Nick Cannon’s on your TV again, this time for the new season Wild N’Out. He battles 2Chainz in the games “Flow Job,” “Hood Jeopardy,” “Remix” and the “Wildstyle” battle.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The school’s annual variety show brings Valerie and Archie closer as she helps him with his performance. Their budding friendship doesn’t sit well with Josie, who’s dealing with her own problems at home. Meanwhile, Betty and Jughead’s investigation leads to a home for troubled youth and a face-to-face with Polly and Veronica’s improving relationship with her mother takes a hit.

When We Rise (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – In part three of four, Cleve, Ken and Richard are battling HIV/AIDS in the early 90s. Cleve dedicates himself to creating the Names Project AIDS Memorial quilt and Cecilia helps Ken enter a VA hospital for treatment, but “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” makes it challenging. A few years later, Cleve feels pushed aside by the LGBTQ movement when they honor a president who signed the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” rule and the Defense of Marriage Act over his objections.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The season one finale sees Lance Bass and his mom Diane facing off against Andrew Dice Clay and his wife Valerie as they prepare four-course meals for a panel of six chefs and all of the former contestants.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Christine needs Chip’s help in getting to a doctor’s appointment and he needs help getting motivated.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Broussard’s cell is threatened by one of their own as Will and Katie try to save a fugitive from the occupation.

The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Scottie’s close family friend is falsely arrested for espionage and the Halcyon team must rescue him before it’s too late.

Portlandia (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) – Fred’s perfect Uber rating leaves Carrie feeling bad about her own low score so he helps her refine her ride-sharing etiquette. Meanwhile, an actor comes in to show a boss the right way to fire an employee.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: George W. Bush, Adam Pally

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Octavia Spencer, John Lithgow, Luke Bryan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hugh Jackman, Condola Rashad, the Flaming Lips

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jennifer Lopez, Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Vinnie Colaiuta

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jessica Lange, Scott Foley, Earl St. Clair

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Patrick Stewart

Conan: Lisa Kudrow, Justin Bartha, the Strumbrellas