NBC

Trial and Error (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s newest comedy series is a parody of those who-dunnit crime mysteries starring John Lithgow as a “rollercizing” poetry professor in a small Southern town who’s arrested of killing his wife.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Things get even more stressful for Paige, somehow, as her relationship with Matthew Beeman intensifies.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Gibbs honors a sailor’s dying wish and re-investigates a closed case that was originally deem an accidental death and discovers it was actually murder. Meanwhile, the probe reminds Torres of a tragic time from his past.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jess worries that Reagan, who’s just returned from a business trip, is spending too much time as Nick’s “girlfriend.” Meanwhile, Schmidt and Cece worry about security in their new home; and Aly tells Winston an embarrassing secret.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry, desperate to stop Savitar and save his friends, turns to the speed force for answers. Meanwhile, H.R. gives Jesse some advice.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Axl wonders if the universe has a message for him about his love life after he runs into all of his exes at the same party. Meanwhile, Frankie and Mike aren’t excited about a microfiche machine that Brick bought; and Sean Donahue offers to escort Sue to the Chancellor’s Ball, but doesn’t realize she already has a date.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More blind auditions.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Katie encourages Viv stand up to her boorish husband, but things backfire when Viv succeeds and decides to leave him and move in with the Ottos.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Legends track Commander Steel to NASA headquarters in 1970 and learn where Nate’s grandfather hid the last fragment of the Spear of Destiny. They also notice a time aberration during the Apollo 13 mission and believe the Legion of Doom might be involved. As the Legends journey into space to intercept Apollo 13, the Waverider suffers massive internal damage and Ray’s life is left in jeopardy when he is stranded on the moon.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Louis’ plans for a guys’ weekend with Eddie leads to a disappointment when Eddie invites his buddies over for a sleepover instead; and Eddie has an adverse reaction to alcohol.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the first-season finale, Jack heads to Cleveland to make things right with Rebecca on the night of her first big gig with the band. Then, Randall, Kate and Kevin make big decisions about their futures.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The battered and burning body of an up-and-coming filmmaker lands on a moving car, opening an investigation of unusual locations and characters linked to his movie. Meanwhile, Brennan gets advice from Dr. Mayer on work and romance; and Booth makes way for Aubrey to take the lead on the current case.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — In the Season 2 finale, Pat gives his blessing to VP Murray, who plans to propose to Eileen. Meanwhile, Kenny and Eileen recognize the progress they’ve made when they see Allison struggle with her parents; and Shannon and Jimmy find a pregnancy test.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Tammy’s ex-husband, who previously embezzled $80 million in Hurricane Katrina relief funds, resurfaces when he’s suspected of murdering the son of a crime boss.

The Detour (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The night the twins were born is remembered, an event that included Halloween, a boozy Nate, a miserable Robin and a Napoleon Dynamite costume.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Daniel explores the mystery of mermaids; takes part in a flat Earth debate; and urges discretion when it comes to affairs.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dax Shepard, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Keller

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Adam Levine, Josh Gad, Maroon 5

The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rick Ross

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ewan McGregor, Zoe Kravitz, Jon Pardi, Nicko McBrain

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gillian Jacobs, Jerrod Carmichael, Lea Michelle

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Valerie Jarrett

Conan: Aubrey Plaza, Darren Criss, Old 97’s