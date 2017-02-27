ABC



When We Rise (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – ABC’s miniseries chronicling the LGBTQ equality movement in the U.S. premieres tonight. The show focuses on a diverse family of LGBTQ people who move to San Francisco after coming out or being outed. There, they join the fledgling LGBTQ movement and set out to change the world. It’s a brave choice for ABC, one that might already be paying off if you listen to the critics. Timely and emotionally complex, the show might be about a fight that happened decades ago but, given everything that’s currently happening in our government, it seems more relevant than ever.

Taken (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s version of its big-screen alter ego has just as much action but no Liam Neeson and, let’s face it, Liam Neeson was the only good thing about this franchise to begin with. The show follows a younger Bryan Mills, a CIA operative who has, you guessed it, acquired a certain set of skills. Instead of a missing daughter though he’s reeling from the death of his sister and kicking butt to help deal with his grief.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 12 opens with a handful of blind auditions judged by this year’s coaches: Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. We’ll see how much time the show devotes to the actual contestants and how much it gives to Gwen and Blake’s budding romance.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Carter and Grimes arrange to meet the leader of a smuggling ring in order to strike a deal to find the location of the terrorists but first they have to find the source of the leak within the unit.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Alec tries to figure out what’s going on with Isabelle who’s drawing closer to Raphael as the Downworlders argue over what to do about Clary now that they know she’s a key part of Valentine’s plans.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The Danvers family is reunited when Alex and Kara’s dad is rescued from Cadmus. A family dinner is planned and later spoiled by a suspicious Mon-El who has questions about Jeremiah’s sudden return.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Andi Dorfman surprises Nick just before he hands out roses to three of the four remaining bachelorettes. Later, Nick takes the remaining ladies to what may be the least romantic spot on earth, Finland.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam gets a surprise when his parents visit and deliver news about their retirement plans.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane offends some parents at Mateo’s school so Petra suggests she redeem herself at a school fundraiser. Elsewhere, Rogelio is sued for quitting his show and Rafael has doubts about moving in with his girlfriend.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco and Sweatpants organize a protest after their landlord reveals plans to turn their apartment building into luxury condos.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Brandt goes undercover to find who’s been selling armor-piercing bullets on the black market but when he gets into some trouble, the team must craft a high-tech jacket to find him.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Holden being forced to help Frost reach the Realm.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Han’s new therapist points out that Max has some “daddy issues” so she heads to Rhode Island with the gang to hunt down her biological father.

Bates Motel (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Norman’s date with his mother’s look-alike goes awry (big surprise there) and Romero’s frustrations reach a boiling point.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mia makes a difficult decision when the Synths are forced to leave their hideout and Niska’s consciousness assessments begin.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team must save Happy’s friend who lives in a sterile bubble after a severe storm leaves her surrounded by debris that could puncture the object and compromise her health.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mike Birbiglia, Lady AnteBell Biv DeVoe (a mash-up of Lady Antebellum and Bell Biv DeVoe)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Aaron Paul, Keri Russell, 2 Chainz featuring Gucci Mane

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Connie Britton, Zoey Deutch, Lori McKenna

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Matthew Broderick, David Boreanaz, Regina Spektor, Vinnie Colaiuta

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dr. Phil McGraw, Sara Bareilles, Linkin Park featuring Kiiara

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Oliver

Conan: Adam Scott, Genesis Rodriguez, the Vamps