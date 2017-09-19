NBC

The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – If you hadn’t heard, Will & Grace is coming back and before it does, NBC’s saluting the show with a special hour-long remembrance event which means behind-the-scenes footage, a lookback at important episodes, and commentary from the creators and from stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally.

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Creepy clowns are still terrorizing the town and Ally – or they could just be a hallucination sprung from the woman’s psychotic break with reality – either way, expect more It impersonators tonight. Also, those beekeeping, Soul Cycle enthusiasts that moved next door get more suspicious when painted smiley faces start popping up everywhere.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 10 are whittled down tonight.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Remember when Kevin Owens brutally attacked WWE chairman Mr. McMahon? Owens meet Karma.

Conan (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Conan takes his show to Israel where he visits Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Laura and Nico racing to save Serena and Danny as they finally uncover the motive behind the vast conspiracy.

Tosh.O (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Tosh is back and his first order of business is to sit down with gay Iraqi twins Michael and Zach Zakar.

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Jim Jefferies is also back and I’m sure America has given him plenty of sh*t to make fun of during his hiatus.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kirsten Dunst, Nathan Fielder, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kevin James, Ilana Glazer, Rudimental featuring James Arthur

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Mariska Hargitay, Gilbert Gottfried, Celeste Ng

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Alicia Vikander, Luke Wilson, Zach Woods, Sir Sly

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Olivia Munn

Conan: Sharon Osbourne, Frankie Muniz, Josh Johnson