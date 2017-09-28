NBC

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Will & Grace is back and (hopefully) better than ever. The revival kicks off with Will and Grace putting their political beliefs to the test as Jack and Karen try to help them hide secrets from each other.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The best workplace comedy on TV right now is back for its third season and Cloud 9 is set for a grand re-opening following that devastating hurricane, if the employees can get things finished on time. While everyone’s rushing to get the store ready, Amy and Jonah confront each other with their feelings, Dina goes up against a worthy opponent, and Glenn faces an existential crisis.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 14 begins with Meredith giving Owen’s sister a hand, Bailey giving the hospital a makeover after the fire, and controversial research leading to a shocking discovery.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon tries to bring in Jonathan Crane in order to prove GCPD’s usefulness but ends up battling the lunatics at Arkham instead.

Thursday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) – The Chicago Bears face their rivals, the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Eleanor stumbles across a secret as she pursues the clues she left for herself. Michael works out the kinks in his grand plan.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The Orville crew tries to rescue the inhabitants of a ship set adrift in space that’s on a collision course with a giant star.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Tina Fey drops by her own show for its season two premiere to serve as the newsroom’s tough, new boss who has plans to revamp the outdated program. Katie is happy to have a strong, female role model to look up to but her mother is suspicious of the woman’s influence on Katie’s career.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam gains a new romantic interests and treats us to one of the dreamiest meet-cutes in TV history.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season 6 opens with most of the squad still trapped inside the warehouse fire and Chief Boden making a risky last-minute decision in an effort to save them.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four begins with Annalise returning home to try to pick up the pieces of her life as Laurel continues to investigate the reason behind Wes’ death.

Nathan for You (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four opens with Nathan helping a small town diner perform a generous act.

The Guest Book (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — The locals of the little mountain town deal with the consequences of their actions over the past few months.

Big Mouth (Netflix) – Netflix is giving us a coming-of-age animated comedy from the brilliantly funny Nick Kroll so our weekend plans are pretty much set now.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Netflix) – The Magic School Bus is getting a new driver as Kate McKinnon voices Ms. Frizzle’s replacement – her kid sister Fiona. Come for the nostalgia, stay for music by Lin Manuel Miranda and McKinnon doing what she does best.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kaley Cuoco, David Muir, the XX

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Harrison Ford, Rachel Maddow, Charli XCX

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Steve Martin, Mark Feuerstein, Steve Martin & the Steep Canyon Rangers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jennifer Hudson, Jeff Garlin, Jesmyn Ward, Gregg Bissonette

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Don Johnson, Minnie Driver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Craig Robinson

Conan: Kyle MacLachlan, Rob Schneider, Lisa Loeb