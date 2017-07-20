CBS

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The group reunites to help save Abraham’s kid who’s been taken hostage by Reiden Global. The only way to save him is to capture a hybrid hell bent on killing humans in order to solve the world’s sterility crisis. Damn, I love this show.

Syfy Special: Live From Comic-Con (Syfy, 11:00 p.m.) – Syfy’s giving us an inside look of this year’s Comic Con with three consecutive nights of recaps. So no need to brave broken down trains and long lines.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jamie Foxx helps more contestants place “Guess That Song.” Nothing makes sense in the world anymore.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The boys perform classic hits, including “Uptown Girl,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and “True Colors,” plus a Rolling Stones tune. Later, the bottom two face elimination.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, Taye Diggs, Matt Iseman, Gabby Douglas, and Cheryl Hines get drunk and play party games.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Actors from prime-time soaps compete against actors who portrayed teenagers on ABC shows.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One houseguest gets evicted and the rest compete for Head of Household.

Hooten and the Lady (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lady Alex helps Hooten search for an ancient Sibylline book in Rome, but first they need to break into the Sistine Chapel and battle an alligator.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Andy Cohen helps two more singles find love … or something.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa and Camila need to find a new distributor in order to meet El Santo’s payment deadline but familiar enemies threaten to derail their plans.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Rob Riggle, Ken Jeong, and Regina Hall judge a fortune-telling mystic who can channel flatulence, a motley crew of burlesque-style dancers, a pianist who can balance a cello on his chin, and a woman who spins in a giant ring.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin and the group make it to the hospital where Kevin has a painful encounter with his brother.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Some staffers participate in an obstacle-course fund-raiser hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila (American Ninja Warrior).

Ozark (Netflix) – Jason Bateman plays a corrupt businessman money-laundering his way through life in this new drama that’s part Bloodline, part Breaking Bad but probably not as interesting as either.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: T.J. Miller, Run the Jewels

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Charlize Theron, Michael Phelps, Julie Klam, SZA

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jason Bateman, Cara Delevingne, Muse

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ricky Gervais, Abby Elliott, X Ambassadors, Matt Johnson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Issa Rae

Conan: From Comic-Con 2017