After three years of suggesting it was unlikely to happen anytime soon, last week at New York’s Comic Con, Robert Kirkman announced that there would, indeed, be a character who crosses over from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead, or vice versa. Kirkman offered no details, but that hasn’t stopped the Internet from speculating.

Primarily, that speculation has revolved around Abraham, who was killed in the seventh season premiere of The Walking Dead. That speculation was prompted by two tweets delivered by Michael Cudlitz — who plays Abraham — soon after the crossover announcement.

Crazy shit is about to go down. See y'all on the other side. 👊👊👊 — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) October 8, 2017

Muhahahaha …… all good. 👊👊👊 — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) October 8, 2017

Could it be Abraham?

It’s not out of the realm of possibility, but it also doesn’t make a lot of sense. Fans are right to speculate that it would almost necessarily have to be a character from The Walking Dead crossing over into Fear the Walking Dead for a couple of reasons. The most obvious reason is ratings. Fear, which has seen its audience dwindle to 2 million overnight viewers, benefits much more from the addition of a character from the series with 10-12 million overnight viewers.