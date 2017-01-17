The ‘Young Pope’ Popedown, Episode 2: Release The Papal Kangaroo

HBO

The Young Pope Popedown is a list of the five craziest and/or most notable things that happened in each episode of HBO’s The Young Pope, ranked from least to most crazy and/or notable. Like a countdown, but with popes.

5. The game is afoot

Yes yes, Jude Law berating members of the clergy and saying crazy things about soft drinks and pop culture is great, but as of last night my favorite part of the show is the cat-and-mouse between Cardinal Voiello and Sister Mary. You’ve got Voiello and his giggly henchman snooping around the Vatican in trench coats and digging into the new pope’s background to look for dirt, the latter of which is notable because it gives us a clear antagonist going forward and because we learned that Voiello discusses matters of subterfuge while playing billiards with a dog sitting on the table. He’s like 3/5 of a Bond villain, gratuitous mole and all, and I love him.

HBO

And then you’ve also got Sister Mary snooping around following him, going all Jason Bourne in the streets of the Vatican, scurrying up multiple levels of a parking garage ramp so she can peek into the window of an apartment where Voiello visited a young disabled man (his son???) who he cares for very much. I’m sure it’s fairly normal to see nuns running around at night like this in the Vatican, but please do imagine your reaction if you were returning to your car after dinner and you saw an old nun creeping in the shadows of the garage to peep into windows across the street. I wish she had pulled out a tiny telescope.

Anyway, my working theory is that these two fall in love, leave the church, and get married.

4. [spits]

HBO

After dealing with a range of marketing issues and professing his love of EDM (more on this in a moment), Lenny finally gets his wish and has a meeting with the head of the clergy. There’s a little tense back and forth about who voted for who and why, but then Lenny gets to the point: He straight-up asks the prefect if he’s gay, and the prefect says yes after a legit five-second shot of the prefect’s face falling as the reality of it all hits him, which felt so long and drawn out that I was starting to wonder if the skin would slide right off his head and onto the floor.

(If anyone thinks The Young Pope is not occasionally in on the joke, please note the callback to the buzzer under his desk, which is supposed to send an aide in with an important excuse to get out of the meeting, and this time resulted in a nun rushing in to say it was time for the pope’s snack. Jude Law’s brief reaction to the word “snack” was funnier than entire seasons of some network sitcoms.)

Because Lenny, a conservative, finds this unacceptable, he uses it as an opportunity to visit his old mentor, Cardinal Spencer, and offer him the job. It does not go well. Cardinal Spencer gives him the old “dismissive and furious authority figure” routine (including more spitting than I think any of us expected to see), which is great here because Cardinal Spencer is played by James Cromwell, the undisputed king of the dismissive and furious authority figure routine. It’s perfect. I bet when creator Paolo Sorrentino was writing this script he penciled in “a James Cromwell-type” for Cardinal Spencer and then jumped with glee when they actually got him.