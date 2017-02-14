NICK

A few years ago, Kel Mitchell said that he and his Nickelodeon partner Kenan Thompson were unlikely to work together again, because “Kenan does not want to be seen with me in any form of media, or even have my name mentioned around him.” Something must have changed shortly afterwards — the All That breakout stars have since reunited on The Tonight Show and discussed making a sequel to Good Burger, presumably titled Good-er Burger.

There’s no animosity from Kel — who, unlike Kenan, wasn’t asked to join SNL after auditioning for the sketch series — towards his ’90s Kid past. He even themed his wife’s pregnancy announcement around Good Burger. Who loves orange soda? Kel’s future-baby loves orange soda (which is bad parenting).

We have a bun in the oven! thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much! (Via)

If it’s a boy, they’ll name him Kel; if it’s a girl… still Kel. As for Good Burger 2: Kel said that “me and Kenan have definitely been talking about it. You might definitely see something coming up with me and him soon. We have definitely been talking about doing something big for the fans, because everybody has been looking for it. They want us back together.” Especially Less Than Jake.