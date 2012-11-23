Kenan Thompson Hates Kel Mitchell, Says Kel Mitchell

Who hates Kel Mitchell? Kenan Thompson hates Kel Mitchell. Is it true? Mmm-hmmmm, according to TMZ.

Don’t count on ever seeing the Kenan and Kel reunion you always hoped for — because Kel Mitchell tells TMZ, Kenan’s dropped him like a hot potato…and is actively avoiding him. Kenan Thompson — who starred with Kel in a million different Nickelodeon projects back in the day — is currently developing a new comedy pilot with NBC, so we reached out to Kel to see if he’d be making a cameo. BUT OUR DREAMS WERE DASHED TO PIECES. Kel tells TMZ, “The truth is Kenan does not want to be seen with me in any form of media, or even have my name mentioned around him.” (Via)

Sorry if I’ve ruined your Thanksgiving weekend, guys. I know how much you were looking forward to Kel, or the Black Kramer as he makes the ladies call him, making his grand entrance during a November sweeps episode of Kenan’s sitcom, about a “guy who gives up his New York life and moves to his in-laws’ house in the suburbs.” In a shocking twist, that role’s gonna go to Coolio. Awwwww*takesbreath*wwww, here it goes.

But seriously, who has the more depressing career these days? Kel’s most recent role was in something called Wild Grinders on Nickelodeon, while Coolio guest starred on Gravity Falls, as “Wax Coolio,” which is awesome, but he hasn’t released an album since 2009’s From the Bottom 2 the Top. Hm. It’s close. Let’s see what this recent “Rapper Coolio savages ‘drones’ of music industry” story is all about.

“There’s a cover-up going on right now in terms of how the music business works and how artists are chosen to become so-called beacons of intelligence and talent,” Coolio says. “It’s a bunch of bums and prefabricated ho-bag dummy-ass artists out there right now who don’t have a f–ing clue about what real music is.” (Via)

The winner: COOLIO.

