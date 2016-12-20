Before we get started here on what is already obviously going to be a crazy story, as you can probably tell based on the headline alone, there’s something you need to know. Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes — yes, ’90s MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes — are married. They were wed last year on December 23rd, about a year and a half after Marx ended his 25 year marriage to Dirty Dancing actress Cynthia Rhodes. I know! Crazy, right?
Now that we’ve gotten that bit of housekeeping out of the way, Marx and Fuentes are currently traveling in Asia, likely celebrating their one year wedding anniversary, where the “Right Here Waiting For You” singer personally helped take down a dangerous passenger on a flight from Vietnam to South Korea. According to Fuentes, who captured photos and video of the couple’s ordeal, the man seated in the next row to them got violent for some unknown reason, and began attacking the flight’s staff and passengers. This apparently went on for four hours. Thankfully Marx helped out by springing into action, as you can see in this Instagram post from Fuentes.
Who does he think he is, Mahky Mahk?
Marky Mark totally could’ve preemptively stopped that passenger.
He only punches Vietnamese people in the face, not Koreans.
@ak3647 *slow clap* Bravo my friend, bravo!
Mahhhkee threw bricks at a couple the Blahhks when he was young, as well. so he’s got a little pop for multiple fields.
It’s kind of confusing, but did Richard Marx have to hold on through the night? At least the police were right there waiting for the passenger.
I should hope so, the man was a serious flight hazard.
Underrated XD
That guy should’ve known better.
I will tell you one thing, I certainly wouldn’t accept an apology from this guy because you know damn well it don’t mean nothin’.
Man with a badge came knocking next morning…
Marx nabbed Fuentes? Goddamn. This man is a legend.
An allegedly short legend as well. So a 20-something long marriage to 80’s hottie Cynthia Rhodes, and then goes over to Fuentes, gives hope to a little runt like myself.
Nice pull Richard, Daisy Fuentes is gorgeous.
This kind of shit wouldn’t have happened if Dan Cortes was on that flight.
Every time I hear Dan Cortese I think of that episode of Seinfeld. I brought sandwiches!
@Snail Trail @toddro I’m getting a boil seared manana. What about the day after manana?
ID on those glasses?
Had no idea he pulled Daisy Fuentes. Respect.