If I’m reading this right Hillary just won the NCAA basketball championship pic.twitter.com/6yKVgIQtlt — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) November 15, 2017

Sean Hannity’s been having quite the week. At first he defended Alabama senatorial candidate Ray Moore for his alleged attempted sexual relations with underage girls. Then advertisers started pulling out, prompting an exceptionally self-owning form of protest and some interesting Keurig uprades. After more allegations came out, Hannity changed his mind about Moore, asking the candidate to come forward and explain himself.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that Hannity or parent network FOX News have forgotten that Hillary Clinton is the President apparently and needs to be reported on at all times. To that end, Hannity tried to graph Hillary Clinton conspiracies, and people had some fun with photoshop, reminding Hannity why you never go full Glenn Beck Blackboard.

Sean Hannity went full Glenn Beck Blackboard…you never go full Glenn Beck Blackboard. pic.twitter.com/4i9ljoaIH9 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 15, 2017

And you never go full Charlie Day pinboard either.