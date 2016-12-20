Universal Pictures

If there’s one stereotype we can hold to be true, it’s that straight dudes tend to be exceptionally fragile when it comes to their masculinity and sexuality. You can chalk it up to DNA or schoolyard bullying, or perhaps a little of both, but it’s the reason why people find comedies like I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry so gosh darn hilarious — because, get it? They’re not really gay. LOL!

But even the most virile, red-blooded, P-in-the-V intercourse enjoying man probably has a skeleton buried in his closet somewhere, such was the subject of a recent Ask Reddit thread: “Straight men, what’s the gayest thing you’ve ever done with another guy?” In this anonymous, safe space, straight men were finally able to divulge some of their deepest, darkest secrets, and as you can imagine this heads into NSFW territory real fast. We’ll start with this fairly innocuous one from Brightsidesuicide, however, who reveals how he accidentally went on a date with another man one time.