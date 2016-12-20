If there’s one stereotype we can hold to be true, it’s that straight dudes tend to be exceptionally fragile when it comes to their masculinity and sexuality. You can chalk it up to DNA or schoolyard bullying, or perhaps a little of both, but it’s the reason why people find comedies like I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry so gosh darn hilarious — because, get it? They’re not really gay. LOL!
But even the most virile, red-blooded, P-in-the-V intercourse enjoying man probably has a skeleton buried in his closet somewhere, such was the subject of a recent Ask Reddit thread: “Straight men, what’s the gayest thing you’ve ever done with another guy?” In this anonymous, safe space, straight men were finally able to divulge some of their deepest, darkest secrets, and as you can imagine this heads into NSFW territory real fast. We’ll start with this fairly innocuous one from Brightsidesuicide, however, who reveals how he accidentally went on a date with another man one time.
I made a really big sale at my job and the entire company was really excited about it. A new hire was a guy that was 10-15 years older than me and he asked if I wanted to grab a steak to celebrate. He was a cool guy so I said sure. We had fun at dinner and he insisted on picking up the whole tab. He was talking about how he just moved to town for the job and didn’t know anyone else so I thought I’d be nice and ask if he wanted to see movie or something so we did and I bought the tickets and sodas. After the movie we went our separate ways and the following Monday one of my buddies came into my office and shut the door and started laughing at me. Apparently the new guy was gay and I didn’t pick up on the fact that he thought we were on a date. This was almost 20 years ago in the Midwest. People were still pissed at Ellen for kissing a woman on TV. I felt bad about it for leading that guy on but it didn’t affect our work relationship. We kept hanging out after and it was never awkward. He did bring it up when he moved to a different city and thought it was funny how oblivious I was to the whole thing. He said it was refreshing. As far as I know that was the only gay date I have been on.
My buddy and I once watched the Devil Wears Prada from start to finish. We really wanted her relationship with Vinny Chase to work out but were glad Andy was true to herself in the end.
Just a few weeks ago a friend came with me to see the entire Rocky series on the big screen (Alamo Drafthouse marathon). I tried as hard as I could not to cry at the end of Rocky 1, but when the credits started rolling I finally slipped enough to make it obvious and my buddy laughed at me. Yeah, I walked out and went to my car to compose myself.
had a male friend take me to get a manicure on my wedding day
During one night shift at security in big office skyscraper I watched “Brokeback Mountain” with a dude co-worker. We were silent for the rest of the shift.