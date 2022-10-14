Earlier this year, Pusha T claimed his first ever No. 1 album in the country with It’s Almost Dry. “We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine,” the rapper said at the time as he finally got his flowers. The achievement was well-deserved, as the Pharrell Williams- and Kanye West-produced It’s Almost Dry is nothing short of a contemporary rap triumph as Push continues to make a valiant case as one of the best rappers on the planet — and easily one of the best performers.

So on Thursday night, the Virginia Beach rapper was beamed on TV screens across America when he performed “Just So You Remember” on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and good lord did he rise to the occasion. He stood on the stage by himself and viciously delivered captivating bar after bar on a song loaded with King Push’s signature cocaine raps: “Just so you remember who you dealin’ with. The purest snow we sellin’ white privilege. Designer drugs will turn n****** limitless. Designer clothes, these hoes losing innocence. The book of blow, just know I’m the Genesis.”

While Push says that elusive Clipse reunion is ultimately up to his brother No Malice, Pusha T continues to be an undeniable singular force.

Watch Pusha T perform “Just So You Remember” on Late Night above.