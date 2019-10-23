The Most Important Moments From Edward Snowden’s Appearance On Joe Rogan

If you avoid Joe Rogan’s show like the plague because you’re uncomfortable with the fact that he gives a platform to conspiracy theorists and nut-job UFO enthusiasts, then… we get it. But know that you’re also missing out on some seriously great interviews. The man knows how to draw big-name guests, and his unfiltered long-format interviews are the perfect window into any given subject’s thoughts. From Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders, Rogan’s wide appeal guarantees an interesting interview no matter who the subject is, though it helps when it’s someone like Neal Brennen and not, you know, Alex Jones.

This week, the comedian spoke with Edward Snowden over webchat — not the usual format for the show but obvious exceptions were made — for a nearly three-hour conversation that covered everything from the possibility of Snowden starting a YouTube channel, to what day-to-day life is like living in exile, to the pervasiveness of the surveillance state in the wake of smartphones. Since there is a high likelihood that you don’t have the time, enthusiasm, or patience to sit through the full interview, we’ve picked out the most interesting moments so you’ll know everything the duo chopped it up about.

Though the pair cover a wide amount of already known information — such as why Snowden became a whistleblower in the first place — the full interview is fascinating and we highly suggest taking some time to give it a listen, if only to hear Snowden making fun of Joe Rogan’s insane logo.