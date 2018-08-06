InfoWars

Welcome to Alex Jones’ terrible, horrible, no good, chemtrail-filled day. The InfoWars host Sandy Hook truther is seeing his empire crumble, six years after he began labeling grieving parents and mass-shooting victims as “crisis actors,” who are part of an elaborate plan to take down the Second Amendment. As such, Monday morning saw Apple, Spotify, and Facebook remove his podcasts and pages from their content rosters while citing hate speech violations. Now, YouTube has followed suit in dramatic fashion by permanently banning both the Alex Jones and InfoWars channels from existence.

CNBC reports that the two channels boasted 2.4 million subscribers, while the Washington Post delivers the official statement from YouTube, which says that the channels violated multiple policies:

“All users agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube. When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts.”

Jones has, naturally, fired off some text messages to WaPo, which he accuses of being “on the wrong side of history.” He also claims that the platforms taking action are launching “a counter-strike against the global awakening,” and he believes that he’s been misrepresented in the press as part of “a giant yellow journalism campaign” that’s meant to keep his messages from the people.

Well, Jones can still disseminate content via his InfoWars site, and he can (for now) continue to tweet about clips entitled, “World Exclusive Alex Jones Responds To Being Banned From The Internet.” What has become increasingly clear, however, is that digital-and-social-media platforms have become reluctant to host Jones’ Internet snake-oil peddling as he encourages harassment campaigns against transgender people and shooting victims. Jones will simply have to foot the cost of hosting such content if he wishes to continue selling dubious “Alpha male” supplements and harmful conspiracies.

UPDATE – 3:10pm EST: Jones appears to be reacting on-air as expected…

