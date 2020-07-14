Back in late 2017, Apple faced one of the biggest controversies the company has ever experienced when users discovered that the company was throttling the performance capabilities of their older devices with aging batteries to better preserve battery life, a move that many iPhone owners felt forced them to upgrade to Apple’s latest devices. The controversy was so heavy that Apple not only apologized, but also offered to replace aging batteries for a massively discounted price, but that didn’t stop some from seeking legal action against the company by way of a class-action suit.

Now that legal action is finally bearing fruit, Apple has agreed to pay $500 million USD for purposely slowing down the processors of their older devices, which, according to the settlement, equals out to approximately $25 per device.

To qualify for the settlement you must have had either an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and/or an iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21st, 2017, or An iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS11.2 or later before December 21st, 2017.

To make your claim, a website has been created that allows users to enter the Serial Numbers of the serial number of their affected devices. In the event you don’t remember your serial number or if you don’t have the phone anymore, you can also look up your device using your previous Apple ID. The deadline to submit a claim is October 6th, 2020. The judge will sign off on the settlement after a final hearing on December 4th, after which the payouts will be distributed.

To make your claim, visit the settlement page here.