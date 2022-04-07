Our favorite season? Awards season, and even though Hollywood is rolling up the red carpets, we’re here to celebrate the history-making wins and nominations that should’ve dominated headlines this year.

First up? The Oscars.

Host Drew Dorsey recapped the glitz and glamour of the film industry’s most iconic awards show by hyping the women who made huge strides in their categories. Save your hot takes on the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama because we’re here for Jane Campion’s historic nomination (and win) for her work directing The Power of the Dog. The Netflix Western also snagged cinematographer Ari Wegner a history-making nod — she became just the second woman recognized by the Academy in the Best Cinematography category — and, as a bonus, it gave us all the gift of seeing Benedict Cumberbatch don a pair of leather chaps.

But it’s not just in the movies that women are making moves. Drew highlights the many femme artists headlining this year’s GRAMMYs potential winners list. From Olivia Rodrigo’s huge wins to Doja Cat slaying the red carpet and H.E.R. taking home her own hardware — women ruled the GRAMMYs stage. Of course, because everyone’s still scandalized by the latest season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, Drew also had to give the two femme composers who crafted an entire musical based on the show’s first season, their rightful due.

