The 2021 Oscars are officially underway, and the show’s apparently hostless again. Everything should move along quite nicely with the focus fully resting upon nominees and winners, but who knows, since Steven Soderbergh has promised that this awards ceremony will feel watching a movie (well, alright!). We’ll be updating this complete winners list all night as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.
Best Production Design
Mank
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Best Supporting Actress
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Animated Feature
Soul
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Two Distant Strangers
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best Sound
Sound of Metal
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Adapted Screenplay
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
—–
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)
Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)
News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)
Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People