The 2021 Oscars are officially underway, and the show’s apparently hostless again. Everything should move along quite nicely with the focus fully resting upon nominees and winners, but who knows, since Steven Soderbergh has promised that this awards ceremony will feel watching a movie (well, alright!). We’ll be updating this complete winners list all night as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.

Best Production Design

Mank

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Best Visual Effects

Tenet

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Best Documentary

My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Animated Feature

Soul

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best Sound

Sound of Metal

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger