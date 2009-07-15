10 Best Available Unrestricted Free Agents

For a team in search of talent to add to their roster, looking at the list of available unrestricted free agents is depressing. While sure there are guys that are worthy of an NBA jersey, getting legit NBA minutes is a whole other story. While the prizes on the market are still clearly Allen Iverson, Lamar Odom and Andre Miller, here are the ten best available free agents left:

1. Marquis Daniels – I’m kind of surprised Daniels is still available right now after having the best season of his career. Averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, he showed when he could stay healthy (54 games last season), he is a valuable contributor to a team.

2. Flip Murray – After a great year in Atlanta averaging 12.2 points in 25 minutes off the bench, Murray would be a great piece for a team in search of instant offense a la Eddie House. It seems the backcourt is getting crowded in the ATL, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Flip find a team he can get some burn on next season.

3. Von Wafer – While Houston clearly needs a big guy to fill Yao‘s void, they’d be crazy to let Wafer walk this summer. Especially with Ron Artest playing for the Lakers, the Rockets can definitely use Wafer’s intensity on both end of the floor.

4. Matt Barnes – Starting 40 games for the Suns last season, Barnes had the best season of his career averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in only 27 minutes a night. Barnes is one of those guys that doesn’t take plays off, and if he can stick with a team for more than two years, he can definitely become a solid contributor.

5. Drew Gooden – With career averages of 12.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, Gooden will always find himself on an NBA roster. After signing Antonio McDyess, it appears Gooden has outstayed his welcome in San Antonio.

6. Anthony Carter – Finding a legit point guard in this League is tougher than it seems. And while this year’s NBA Draft was full of aspiring PGs, most coaches like to have a vet around just in case. That’s where AC comes in.

7. Chris Wilcox – Of all these guys, 6-10 Wilcox could be the most intriguing option. A couple years ago during a three-year stretch with the Sonics, Wilcox was averaging around 14 and 8 a game after not getting the minutes to flourish with the Clippers. At only 26 years old, the potential is definitely still there and well worth the limited investment.

8. Ime Udoka – While his numbers weren’t great with the Spurs, Udoka is a modern-day Bruce Bowen. And if San Antonio can’t get Bruce back in town, they should do everything they can keep Udoka.

9. Stephon Marbury – After a tumultuous season to say the least, Marbury can still play. While most teams don’t want to deal with his headaches, he still has to be on this list as one of the best available.

10. Sean May – While May has been irrelevent for quite some time, he’s been busy working out for the Blazers and Kings with plans to work out for the Cavs and Clippers later this week. If he can stay health, the former UNC product could be a steal.

Others available: Alex Acker, Maurice Ager, Morris Almond, Maceo Baston, Keith Bogans, Calvin Booth, Ryan Bowen, Rodney Carney, Jarron Collins, Jason Collins, Ike Diogu, Juan Dixon, Melvin Ely, Adonal Foyle, Thomas Gardner, Joey Graham, Stephen Graham, Gerald Green, Jason Hart, Luther Head, Walter Herrmann, Juwan Howard, Othello Hunter, Royal Ivey, Bobby Jackson, Damon Jones, Fred Jones, Brevin Knight, Rob Kurz, Raef LaFrentz, Tyronn Lue, Jamaal Magloire, Sean Marks, Donyell Marshall, Cartier Martin, Desmond Mason, Rashad McCants, Mikki Moore, Rasho Nesterovic, Kevin Ollie, Johan Petro, Leon Powe, Shavlik Randolph, Theo Ratliff, Jeremy Richardson, Malik Rose, Michael Ruffin, Kareem Rush, Cedric Simmons, Sean Singletary, Brian Skinner, Joe Smith, Robert Swift, Stromile Swift, Wally Szczerbiak, Jacque Vaughn, Jake Voskuhl, Shelden Williams, Lorenzen Wright