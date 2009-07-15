10 Best Available Unrestricted Free Agents

For a team in search of talent to add to their roster, looking at the list of available unrestricted free agents is depressing. While sure there are guys that are worthy of an NBA jersey, getting legit NBA minutes is a whole other story. While the prizes on the market are still clearly Allen Iverson, Lamar Odom and Andre Miller, here are the ten best available free agents left:
1. Marquis Daniels – I’m kind of surprised Daniels is still available right now after having the best season of his career. Averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, he showed when he could stay healthy (54 games last season), he is a valuable contributor to a team.
2. Flip Murray – After a great year in Atlanta averaging 12.2 points in 25 minutes off the bench, Murray would be a great piece for a team in search of instant offense a la Eddie House. It seems the backcourt is getting crowded in the ATL, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Flip find a team he can get some burn on next season.
3. Von Wafer – While Houston clearly needs a big guy to fill Yao‘s void, they’d be crazy to let Wafer walk this summer. Especially with Ron Artest playing for the Lakers, the Rockets can definitely use Wafer’s intensity on both end of the floor.
4. Matt Barnes – Starting 40 games for the Suns last season, Barnes had the best season of his career averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in only 27 minutes a night. Barnes is one of those guys that doesn’t take plays off, and if he can stick with a team for more than two years, he can definitely become a solid contributor.
5. Drew Gooden – With career averages of 12.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, Gooden will always find himself on an NBA roster. After signing Antonio McDyess, it appears Gooden has outstayed his welcome in San Antonio.
6. Anthony Carter – Finding a legit point guard in this League is tougher than it seems. And while this year’s NBA Draft was full of aspiring PGs, most coaches like to have a vet around just in case. That’s where AC comes in.
7. Chris Wilcox – Of all these guys, 6-10 Wilcox could be the most intriguing option. A couple years ago during a three-year stretch with the Sonics, Wilcox was averaging around 14 and 8 a game after not getting the minutes to flourish with the Clippers. At only 26 years old, the potential is definitely still there and well worth the limited investment.
8. Ime Udoka – While his numbers weren’t great with the Spurs, Udoka is a modern-day Bruce Bowen. And if San Antonio can’t get Bruce back in town, they should do everything they can keep Udoka.
9. Stephon Marbury – After a tumultuous season to say the least, Marbury can still play. While most teams don’t want to deal with his headaches, he still has to be on this list as one of the best available.
10. Sean May – While May has been irrelevent for quite some time, he’s been busy working out for the Blazers and Kings with plans to work out for the Cavs and Clippers later this week. If he can stay health, the former UNC product could be a steal.
Others available: Alex Acker, Maurice Ager, Morris Almond, Maceo Baston, Keith Bogans, Calvin Booth, Ryan Bowen, Rodney Carney, Jarron Collins, Jason Collins, Ike Diogu, Juan Dixon, Melvin Ely, Adonal Foyle, Thomas Gardner, Joey Graham, Stephen Graham, Gerald Green, Jason Hart, Luther Head, Walter Herrmann, Juwan Howard, Othello Hunter, Royal Ivey, Bobby Jackson, Damon Jones, Fred Jones, Brevin Knight, Rob Kurz, Raef LaFrentz, Tyronn Lue, Jamaal Magloire, Sean Marks, Donyell Marshall, Cartier Martin, Desmond Mason, Rashad McCants, Mikki Moore, Rasho Nesterovic, Kevin Ollie, Johan Petro, Leon Powe, Shavlik Randolph, Theo Ratliff, Jeremy Richardson, Malik Rose, Michael Ruffin, Kareem Rush, Cedric Simmons, Sean Singletary, Brian Skinner, Joe Smith, Robert Swift, Stromile Swift, Wally Szczerbiak, Jacque Vaughn, Jake Voskuhl, Shelden Williams, Lorenzen Wright
did you guys make Jeff Chen stop doing Top 5s? wth?
What about
STEVE FRANCIS!?!?
Someone should pick up Desmond Mason!
there is alot of good players on this list, im surprised alot of these guys havent found anywhere to sign yet. alot of role playing talent!
marquis has a tat that says “big women standing on the roof”…?!
@TJ 2…
I was thinking the same thing. The economy must be real fucked up! what’s the average asking price for these cats?
I like what Matt Barne’s intangibles bring to the game…Homie seems to make a difference when I see him play.
If Lake show cant resign LO- I’d love to see Barnes get signed. Artest/Barnes is an acceptable replacement for LO-Trev
how can you have this list and not have smush parker on the list lol..
dallas needs to get barnes. He’s a dirty player and we need some of that on the roster to be able to tuff it out with denver. We still have other issues but i think he’s a good pickup
CAVS should get Stromile Swift so they can i have another Force who can play off the pick and roll which is something that ‘bron could get adjusted to… :P
marquis best season was his rookie year with dallas. thats why he got his contract
and barnes best season was as one of the captains with the warriors. when he made the playoffs remember?
you forgot carlos arroyo…. portland is interested in him. He was going to fly today to las vegas to meet with some teams.
The Rockets could use barnes toughness, since we lost ron ron.
no darius miles and stackhouse…?
Bogans and McCants= better than Udoka
I’m guessing my boy penny hardaway called it quits..
@Bron42 aka Had Springs before Slamball says: I was saying “for his position” ..
like I would say Bron is RIGHT NOW the Best Small Forward of All time. not the Best player of all time (yet)
Finally someone gives Marquis Daniels some love. Orlando or Cleveland coulda hopped on that (pause). Or even Toronto.
He can play the 2-3, even bring the ball up – a solid defender. Someone better pick him up.
@ mellmeister
I can’t tell if you’re joking. Calling stromile swift a force is like calling soulja boy a legend.
holy crap how the HELL did you guys put von wafer at #3? i mean he is a career 6 ppg, 1 rebound, 1 assist guy. hell he didnt even get in the game for the whole season last year (he played 63 games, more then all the rest of his seasons combined)
he needs to be in the “others available” category.
The ohter’s available list is depressing. Seriously aside from Rodney Carney/ Gerald Green /Luther Head W Herriman/ Desmond Mason & Sean Singletary I never want to see those names and N.B.A. again. Are you kidding me they couldn’t beat some avg AAU teams now. The Knicks would kill them. LOL. Flip Murray should come to L.A. or Orlando. Von Wafer problem. Matt Barnes solid the KNicks. Everyone else beat it like the KING R.I.P. Please do us fans justice and stop.
When May is healthy he can give you 20 and 10 its just he’s never healthy. He should go to Cleveland maybe Shaq can teach him how to be a big man a handle weight and back problems. Why no Ray Felton or Marvin Williams on this list.
WTF happened to Steve FRANCIS?!?!?!?!
has anyone heard anything?
ESPN reports the Lakers are looking at Gooden or Joe Smith to replace Odom.
no leon powe????
bron the best small forward of all time?? lmao okay. If you love your small forward to miss clutch baskets and never win a title. Okay, i agree with your assessment..(sarcastic)
I really think the Wizards should look at Wilcox for some size and rebounding
Matt Barnes is high on everybody’s list. raptors hello? call his agent please. This dude is legit I seen him play and he makes the word intangible underrated. Wilcox as a backup for Bosh sounds good too. I remeber he had monster games offor the Sonics, contract year though and hasnt happened again.
walter herrmann. dude was killing it with the bobcats before sam vincent showed up. legit talent right there.
Celtics should get Donny Marshall and Chuck Person.
Raptors should go for both Barnes and Wilcox
Steve Francis career is over!
I concur with sure @ post 24. That “Others available” list contains basically guys who really should be hanging it up, or trying to find some team across the Atlantic to sign them.