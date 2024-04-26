Joel Embiid Opened Up About Dealing With Bell’s Palsy

The Philadelphia 76ers got on the board in their first round series with the New York Knicks on Thursday night, winning Game 3 in Philly thanks to a huge third quarter run spurred on by their star center, Joel Embiid.

Embiid scored 18 in the third on his way to the first 50-point game of his playoff career. The big man was dominant inside and out, playing through the continued issues with his knee as he came back recently from a torn meniscus. That’s not the only ailment last year’s MVP is dealing with, however, as word emerged on Thursday night after Game 3 that he has been treated for the last week for Bell’s palsy, which causes weakness and/or paralysis of muscles on one half of the face.

Embiid had been wearing sunglasses at times when meeting with the media and after Game 2 he did his availability looking down while reporters crowded around his locker. That led to questions as to whether he had an eye injury, but then some watching Game 3 noticed Embiid struggling to blink with his left eye while at the free throw line.

Is Joel Embiid unable to blink with his left eye? pic.twitter.com/TxI3qlNPqH — Talkin’ Knicks (@TalkinKnicks) April 23, 2024

After Game 3, Embiid confirmed he was dealing with Bell’s Palsy, calling it “pretty annoying” and noting the muscles on the left side of his face, particularly his mouth and eye, have been impacted. He also said it’s just another thing to push through and that he’ll continue playing while navigating the issue.

Joel Embiid on dealing with Bell's Palsy: "It's been tough but I'm not a quitter… It's unfortunate… got to keep pushing" pic.twitter.com/O1MZDlt5tH — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 26, 2024

He certainly did that admirably in Game 3 and got the Sixers back on track in the series.