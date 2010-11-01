10 Most Athletic Point Guards in the NBA

Every starting point guard in the NBA, from All-World Chris Paul to part-timer Ramon Sessions, has the same phrase almost on auto-pilot: You don’t get a night off. Not in this League, not at their position.
The rise in talent at point guard has been well publicized for the last 4-5 years, and the diversity of styles makes the nightly matchups even more interesting — from the basketball-wizard savvy of Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, to the methodical power game of Andre Miller and Chauncey Billups, to the don’t-blink pure speed of Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Rose and Westbrook are becoming the new model PG for 2010, the super-athletic version who can run the offense effectively while creating just as many YouTube hits and dunk clips as LeBron and Dwight Howard. Following their gold-medal run with USA Basketball at the World Championship, Rose and Westbrook are off to All-Star starts to the new season: Rose dropped 39 points in a big comeback win over the Pistons on Saturday, while Westbrook is averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals through Oklahoma City’s first three games. But neither Rose nor Westbrook tops the list as the most athletic point guard in the NBA. Check out the Top 10:
10. RODNEY STUCKEY, Pistons — Breakout alert: Stuckey is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in Detroit’s first three games, up against a gauntlet of Devin Harris, Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose.
9. MARCUS BANKS, Raptors — He’s still in the League for a reason, right? Turnover-prone, not a natural distributor, not a good shooter, but he’s as fast as a struggling fashion model.
8. TY LAWSON, Nuggets — DJ Mbenga made it through last Friday’s Nuggets/Hornets game unscathed. For those five minutes he was on the court, you know DJ had his eyes peeled for Lawson.
7. DARREN COLLISON, Pacers — Son of two track stars is naturally one of the fastest players in the NBA with or without the ball.
6. RAJON RONDO, Celtics — Call it “unique” or “freakish,” but Rondo is built a little different from everybody else on this list.
5. JOHN WALL, Wizards — It wasn’t even like Wall was beating his man off the dribble during his second-half explosion in Atlanta; it was just one step and he was gone.
4. WILL BYNUM, Pistons — Something of a Nate Robinson Lite, but more of a pure point. Still, Bynum was athletic and strong enough to mainly play two-guard in college despite standing just 6-feet tall.
3. DERRICK ROSE, Bulls — And yet Bynum isn’t even the NBA’s most athletic point guard from Chicago. Rose cracked my list of Top 25 dunkers on the planet, and he’s only been in one dunk contest in his life.
2. RUSSELL WESTBROOK, Thunder — Every night it’s another coast-to-coast dunk for Westbrook, who was a game-changer for Team USA over the summer with his defensive playmaking and momentum-changing finishes above the rim.
1. NATE ROBINSON, Celtics — One of the five best athletes in the NBA regardless of position. That overflowing confidence Nate exudes on a nightly basis isn’t just a survival tactic he had to develop at his size; it comes from knowing he can physically perform almost anything on the basketball court.
Who makes your Top 10 list?
scratch garbage ass marcus banks and put in Tyreke, and you got a list.
TJ Ford and Brandon Jenning got left out….
As far as athleticism go, I’d take Marcus Banks off and insert Beno Udrih, Lou Williams or Aaron Brooks.
Beno’s got a wiry type of atheleticism, combined with his skill it actually works for him.
Lou’s got hidden trampolines inside his sneaks.
Aaron Brooks parents probably were track stars too.
Marcus Banks and Darren Collison but no Monta Ellis? East coast bias in full effect.
List isn’t best, it’s athletic, and Banks is crazy athletic. Tyreke is not, neither is Beno. T.J., Lou Will, Brooks, and Brandon have a good case, but Banks deserves to be in the convo.
Monte Ellis ask Derrick Fisher.
@Billy Hoyle — I have Monta down as a two-guard. Don’t worry, I’m the most West Coast guy in the office. JEEEESUS, Billy!
If athleticism is more than just vertical, I’d put Westbrook ahead of Robinson. Westbrook is equal or superior in every category except vertical leap.
Good list. Nate is most def num 1. I do think BJennings should be on the list because he may be the fastest in the NBA plus he has rise.
Somewhere in Portland, Oregon……Andre Miller is shaking his head.
Not sure why you guys are so infatuated with Nate. Sure he is most athletic *for his size* and wins the “doing the most with the least” category but for real? Na!!!
Russell ALL DAY-EVERY DAY!!
Go THUNDER!
Considering Banks is from Vegas I dont see how an East Coast bias could be involved. And Yes, he is that athletic.
I’ve always wanted to play against an NBA caliber PG or even SG just to see how badly burned I’d get and how often I would get the ball stolen.
I think Rose has to be number 1. His explosiveness is just on another level. Just so quick with the ball and he’s strong, too. Insane leaper as well- just explodes off the court.
Inch for inch & pound for pound, I say I’d have to agree with Nate Robinson coming in at #1. Even though his NBA dunk contest wins are the NBA’s answer to Barry Bonds’ HR record, he’s autistic when it comes to basketball IQ, and his “overflowing confidence” is code for that he acts like a fucking ass, the man’s athleticism warrants him being at least in the Top 3 if not 1 on a PG athleticism list. I’d switch Derrick and Russell though. Derrick is better all-around in my opinion, if only by an eyelash.
Ill take rose #1 because of the combination of size, strength, speed, and jumping ability..he is the full package for an athlete.
How is CP3 not on the list…ik he doesnt play above the rim consistently as some of the other guys but he can stop on a dime and change directions like no other player in the league..he HAS to be on the top 10….I also think Derron Williams should be…he is built like a linebacker and is as athletic is almost any pg in the league
Nate Robinson number 1 WTF! cause he’s small and he can dunk and make a couple lucky shots haha West Brook eazy….
wheres Shannon Brown???
Rose and Westbrook. 1A and 1B.
most of these guys are undersized two’s anyway. and most of them aren’t true point guards in terms of type of player who’s supposed to set up other players instead to look for his own shot first.
guess golden days of true pg’s are gone (with few exceptions)
Marcus F’in Banks? Are you serious? He is still in the league because the stupid Suns mgmt gave him a contract that he was not worth. Do you think he resigns with another team when he expires? Hell no.
Should have put Dragic on there before Banks.
How can you forget Deron Williams? He’s the biggest point guard in the NBA yet he’s very fast. And why do you love Nate so much? Just because he’s shorter than the rest doesn’t mean he’s better. D-Rose is faster, stronger, and has more hops
It’s either Westbrook or Rose. Athelticism isn’t based on verticals alone, if that were the case, Nate could be considered number 1. Westbrook and Rose are always the fastest on the court and are a nightmare to defend because of their athletic ability. Nate just pulls up runners and lucky shots, but he isn’t wowing anyone with his speed or anything.
he could or could not be on this list – but toney douglas got crazy hops.
Brandon Jennings…. Period
Jose Calderon anyone? Haha…
[www.youtube.com]
Nate isnt all that athletic IN GAMES, in the Heat game i think it was, he was barely able 2 slip in a 2 hand dunk in the FAST BREAK. Heck, it wasnt even a dunk! he’s not a good in game dunker, he’s had a few but compare him to guys that have a quick lift off liek D -Rose and it really is NO contest.
So what about Brandon Jennings?
Rondo’s not first, so I stopped reading.
Just because Derron Williams carries his weight a little bulky dont sleep.. this cat can fly through the lane and flush on anybody and he’s deceptively quick… I like the T.J. Ford shout out, Rondo, and def. Westbrook and Rose..
Damn right about Marcus Banks – “he’s as fast as a struggling fashion model”. He just might be as dumb as a dumbass fashion model can be too. A PG with that low of a basketball IQ. damn…
@TheJG Shannon Brown is a shooting guard
Eric Gordon. Speed, STRENGTH, leaping ability, etc.
chris paul is insanely quick he should be on here, deren williams is quick with some big hops too. aaron brooks is lightning fast and has had a few highlight reel dunks. those guys should be in here
Marcus Banks?? Are we talking today’s Banks? or UNLV Banks?? Dude isn’t the same. Keep your memories alive…. Replace him with Brandon Jennings.
rose should be number one and westbrook number 2…just go to youtube and watch derrick rose videos and compare it to westbrook videos…rose is the most athletic point guard in the league..
Proof that Marcus Banks is the Summer-League MVP: [www.youtube.com]
If you don’t think Rose or Westbrook isn’t number 1A 1B then you don’t watch basketball! Nate can jump but if your basing your opinion on him jumping over dwight howard in the slam dunkk competition by pushing off his back in which i can do that then your trippin! Nate would be in the top 10 just not number one
john wall is the fastest player in the league with the ball and i neva seen a point guard with his size, speed hops and body control and has a 6’9 wingspan and is 6-4 or 6-5 he is the most athletic point gurd in the nba and all time period.