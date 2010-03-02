10 NBA Free Agents Who Can Help Your Team Right Now

Last week, in the wake of the NBA Trade deadline, I put together a list of five free agents who can help your team right now. But let’s be honest: The pickings were slim. And as I said, any player who has spent time on an NBA roster this season had to be waived by March 1 in order to be eligible for the playoffs with another team. So in light of a bunch of need commodities that surfaced on the market, here’s an updated and expanded list of free agents available to the highest bidder.
1. Michael Finley – After being waived by the Spurs following frustration about his limited role with the team, Finley should land with a contender any day. And with two remaining roster spots, the Celtics are considering bringing in veteran to fill one. Sure he’s only scored 93 total points this season in a very limited 395 minutes, but Finley is a pro. Especially with worries about the health of Paul Pierce and Marquis Daniels, it’s worth bringing him in for one last championship run. Plus, I’d love see the Jordan PE battle between him and Ray Allen.
2. Wally Szczerbiak â€“ Of all the free agents that went unsigned this past summer, none surprised me more than Szczerbiak. Here’s a guy who has career averages of 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting 49% from the field, 41% from three and 86% from the line. Tell me that the Cavs wouldn’t want to add him back to the roster, or a team like Denver or Dallas couldn’t use another guy off the bench. Expect Wally to be in some team’s uniform before April.
3. Travis Diener – Plagued by a left-toe injury this season that limited Diener to just four games for the Pacers, it appears he won’t rest on waivers for long. According to GM Kevin Pritchard, the Blazers are expected to fill the team’s 15th and final roster spot with the the 6-1 point guard. “Unfortunately, he struggled with injuries while with us and that held him back,” said Pacers president Larry Bird in a press release. “He’s a tough player who I’m sure will contribute somewhere in the NBA.” Indy’s loss will be Portland’s gain.
4. Jason Hart â€“ On Feb. 5, Hart signed a 10-Day contract with the Hornets, logging only 17 minutes over four games. While his production was next to nothing, the fact that he cracked a roster means that he’s on GMs’ radar. There’s something to be said for veteran point guards, especially heading into the playoffs. If someone goes down with an injury, expect Hart to be back.
5. Mike James – After the Wizards bought out the contract of James and waived him, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t land back on a team. Just like Hart, you can’t fake experience. Last season, James not only played 53 games for the Wizards, but also started 50 of them. Any team in need of a scoring point off the bench should take a chance.
6. Mark Blount – Waived by the Timberwolves, Blount has yet to play an NBA game this season. But that doesn’t change that fact that he is 7-feet tall and has six fouls to give before he fouls out. Teams that are looking to battle the bigs of the Lakers – mainly Dallas and Denver – should take a look at Blount. For the veteran’s minimum, he just might be worth it.
7. Jacque Vaughn â€“ After spending his last three seasons in San Antonio, I’m kind of surprised that he was not back with the Spurs this year. But then again, they must have known just how good George Hill is. With Tony Parker currently banged up and Finley waived, I could see Pop give Vaughn a call. They do only have 12 guys on the roster.
8. Ricky Davis â€“ After being waived by the Clippers to make room, it appeared that it could have been the end of the road for Ricky Davis. But then again, with 11 years in the League under his belt, why not add him to the roster? If your squad is looking for a cheap weapon to come off the bench, he just might be your guy.
9. Greg Buckner â€“ His numbers won’t amaze you, but then again, Buckner’s intangibles don’t show up in the box score. And in the playoffs, teams are always in need of a defensive stopper. Having spent his most productive seasons in Dallas and Denver, those are two teams that could definitely use the 10-year veteran.
10. Larry Hughes – Word broke this week that the Bobcats might be interested in Hughes, but GM Rod Higgins said the team doesn’t plan to sign because his the fracture in his finger is going to keep Hughes out several weeks. Depending on when he can get back in the gym, will depend on when a team signs him. But for a squad hoping to make it deep into the playoffs, they might be able to stash at the end of the bench until he heals.
What do you think? Do you see any contenders adding these guys to their roster? Would you want them on your team?
dirt choices. except maybe Finley for a few threes.
and wally, forgot about him, like everyone else.
all these dudes are washed up
If I wanted some gunners I would give Ricky Davis or Mike James a look. I would give Larry Hughes a look if he didn’t have that fracture. Other than that those guys don’t interest me. I really don’t know what Finley thinks he’s going to get at this point in his career. He should have rode this season out with the Spurs and retired with some diginity.
i don think any of these guys are eligible for playoff rosters. dont you have to be released prior to march 1st (waived or buyout) to be eligible for playoff roster spots with other teams?
they can sign and play the remainder of the season with any team, but not for the playoffs.
correct me if i’m wrong; i’m not too sure.
anywho, the list is weak.
none of these guys are really worth anything.
they would be just along for the ride…
Go ahead Celtics and add Finley to your old man washed up list. Dont they get it. You need youth!!!!!!
Here is where each of the guys above should try to play this season and possible next season. this is where they’d be a good fit:
1. Michael Finley-
OKC Thunder. he is now a 3rd string 2-3. he wont have to play more than 16 minutes a game. they could use a vet like him off the bench behind Durant and Harden
2. Wally Szczerbiak-
Denver Nuggets. he can fill the role left by Linas Kleiza
3. Travis Diener-
Philly 76ers. they need outside shooting and steady PG play off the bench
4. Jason Hart-
Portland Trailblazers. a cheaper version of steve blake. can play 3rd string PG behind andre miller and jerryd bayless. OR maybe Atlanta Hawks; since Jeff Teague doesnt get minutes
5. Mike James-
another PG off the bench with some punch. he’d be good with the Utah Jazz.
6. Mark Blount-
he’s a 7ft stiff. sucks. cant make layups and cant get boards. but he still has size. a team like the Raptors could use him to bang against atlanta,boston,orlando and cleveland
7. Jacque Vaughn–
Phoenix Suns. they need a dependable backup PG and goran dragic aint it
8. Ricky Davis-
still a talented player. hung around the league longer than i personally thought. Miami Heat needs a spark. Ricky buckets would be good for them; all their wings currently suck
9. Greg Buckner-
hmmm….i’m really not sure
10. Larry Hughes-
New Orleans Hornets. they need a decent 2guard and a better perimeter defender. he can score, handle the ball and defend the passing lanes
Mike James and Ricky “Buckets” Davis will only do one thing. Jack up a mind numbing amount of shots each time they have the ball in their hands. They only play for themselves. I wont waste time on these guys.
Wally Szerbiak is too soft and only gives you outside shooting which is not even one of the best in the league. He struggles with his shots nowadays.
The othre dudes are just bench fillers just incase half of the lineup gets injured.
The only one I will probably give a role is Finley. Because he is a veteran and a disciplined pro.
It’s not that these guys are bad, but they’ve all pretty much been perennial bench players. With the talent level in the league now, why waste money on someone who’s just going to ride the bench?
Ricky Buckets, Hughes, Wally and Finley are the only 4 I see ACTUALLY being able to help a team in the playoffs.
why would title contending teams take a chance of guys who will absolutely disrupt team chemistry (read: Ricky Buckets) and will just rot on the bench anyway (Travis Diener)
Stop with this nonsesne & madness. You might as well sign Terrel Owens & Barack to play some minutes. The L is bad & watered down enough. Let these guys Rest in Retirement. They did enough good & bad for the game. Outside of Michael Finley,Larry Hughes & Rickey Davis. I would have passed before,then & know. Why were they in the league in the 1st place.
I think Ricky Davis is one of those players that “NBA Player X” talked about in ESPN magazine, where Stern and GM’s wont let him back in the NBA.
@7…
Heckler, your assesment that Mike James would fit with the Jazz is comical, at best. They have 3 PGs on the roster that are markedly better than James. Try some research.
Wow this is like trying to find the last man for a full-court game and nobody wants him on their squad. Slim pickings, too bad this isn’t NBA-Live where you can alter their ratings.
@#14….”Don’t ever, ever, cross Stern”?
Can you link me to the article?
Okay, Aron, I’ll tell you that the Cavs don’t want Wally back on their roster. Why? Because (i) Wally is old and useless on D; (ii) Anthony Parker is basically the same player as Wally; (iii) Wally’s game died in the playoffs; and (iv) the Cavs have oodles of other guys who can hit 3s–like Jamison, Boobie, Delonte, LeBron (yes, he can), Wally’s ebony twin Parker, and the soon-to-be-reaquired big Z.
Dang Claw beat me to it but I thought the same thing when seeing that pic lol.
I’ll go CB4 though “And I’m black yall, black black yall, black blackety blackety black black yall!”
Lol.
@ Chris–
where do you suggest Mike James go?
or which team do you think would be a good team for him?
problems without solutions suck.
dont tell me my suggestions suck and then dont back it up with suggestions of your own.
I wholeheartedly agree with KnicksFan..
I hate that part of picking out squads.. you pick who werent hurt you the most out there lol
And since the teams are spending real world money aint no going to sign them to cash out and then sit on the bench and not hurt the team out there..
10 free agents who can help your team GET OLD, especially the Celtics…
@Heckler
As long as they were waived by March 1st, they can sign with any team before the last game of the year and be eligible for the playoffs.
Didn’t y’all just post this like a week ago…
[dimemag.com]
Oh yeah. Rehash. Couldn’t you guys have at least given those 5 dudes new descriptions? Had to go for the direct copy?
Anyway, I hope Finley gets picked up by someone. Being from Wisconsin and seeing him terrorize the Big Ten back in the day, I’ve always been a fan.
The Mavs have a roster spot open, maybe Cuban will bring him back and let him ride into the sunset as a Maverick. Not only would that be a classy move, Finley could help that team in the postseason catching dishes in the corner from Kidd.
Rick Davis is going to play in Turkey League, sorry!!!