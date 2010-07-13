10 Supplement Secrets: How The Market Has Misled You

Every time I see a tub of protein powder, I cringe. The worst part is, it happens all the time. I’ll walk into one of my friends’ apartments…and there it is, on the counter…in the pantry…on top of the refrigerator. As a Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise major, I’ve learned why supplements like protein powder are not worth the money…but apparently, the word hasn’t gotten out yet.
That being said, if there’s one thing I have learned, it’s that athletes are driven by the pressure to win and will generally do whatever it takes. In fact, a 1995 Sports Illustrated poll of 198 U.S. Olympic athletes proved just that. When asked, “Would you take a banned substance if guaranteed to win and not get caught?”- 98 percent said YES! Not that shocking, right? Well, listen to this: when they were asked, “Would you take this substance if would win every competition for five years and then die from side-effects?”…MORE than 50 percent still said YES! In the past 15 years, supplement usage is more popular than ever, and things have only gotten more competitive.
Well, somebody in the supplement marketing industry must have seen that poll or one like it, because the market has taken full advantage of athletes’ determination to succeed. There are so many supplements, protein powders and protein bars out there, among other things. You’d be shocked to find out just how many of them are making false claims, or to learn that some of them might even hurt you.
The sports supplement industry has led you to believe that there are magic pills, drinks and shakes out there that can make you perform better. While some of them might have some beneficial effects, just remember that most of these products aren’t really as great as their labels claim they are. Some of the research studies on these labels have been conducted by the manufacturer and the results are usually taken out of context. Worse yet, some of the so-called “experts” may not have the right credentials and be experts at all.
Not only are athletes and gym-rats alike often deceived by marketing ploys, but also by common misconceptions and rumors. As a result, they end up literally flushing their money down the toilet. So, here they are: 10 myths and truths about supplements and sports drinks that may shock you:
1. Water is the most effective fluid replacement.
False. Water can be helpful to hydration, but is not necessarily the best fluid replacement. It is necessary to restore the amount of salt that is lost in the sweat during exercise, which can be done by drinking a sports beverage. Most athletes prefer the taste of sports drinks, which causes them to drink more and improves hydration. Not only can sports drinks help restore electrolytes, but thet can also help maintain your glycogen stores to make sure you stay energized.
2. “As long as I drink when I’m thirsty, I will stay properly hydrated.”
False. Thirst is regulated by the salt concentration in the blood. When you drink too much water, it lowers the salt concentration, which falsely indicates that you are thirsty. If you weigh more post-competition versus pre-competition, it’s a sign that you are over-hydrated. On the other hand, athletes may stop drinking before they are adequately hydrated or may not have access to enough fluid, leading to dehydration. Being dehydrated by 2 percent of your body weight can impair performance. In fact, a study done by Kelly Dougherty and her colleagues at The Pennsylvania State University found that young basketball players experiencing a 2 percent dehydration decreased their shooting percentages by about 15 percent.
3. The more protein you consume, the more muscle you will gain.
False. Consuming protein after exercise can promote muscle growth, however most Americans are already getting the protein that they need through their diet. While protein is not readily turned into fat, excess protein intake that results in excess calories will be converted into fat.
4. Vitamins and minerals give you energy.
False. While some vitamin and mineral supplements can be beneficial to people that are deficient in certain nutrients, neither vitamins nor minerals contain any energy. In fact, consuming too many fat soluble vitamins (Vitamins, A, D, E, K), as well as other vitamins, can be toxic.
5. Creatine supplements boost performance and should be taken regularly for best results.
False. Creatine is most useful as a fuel for short, intense periods of exercise such as sprinting or weight lifting that last less than 30 seconds. Many people take creatine supplements for months on end, but it really only has major benefits in the first few days before an athletic event. So, unlike most over-hyped supplements, this one can actually work – it’s just way overused.
6. Energy drinks enhance performance.
False. They may seem like the perfect balance between school, work, sports and anything else going on in life, but may not be beneficial to athletic performance. Energy drinks actually hamper performance be preventing rehydration and can sometimes cause gastrointestinal distress. According to Leslie Bonci, M.P.H., R.D., this is due to the amount of carbohydrate in these drinks. Maintain your energy with rest and meals.
7. Caffeine boosts performance.
This one’s true. Caffeine can improve performance for up to two hours. However, according to Bonci, it can also make athletes light-headed if consumed too close to exercise.
8. All supplements are safe if they are sold in a store.
Wishful thinking. Just because you bought it in a grocery store, don’t be fooled into thinking that it’s regulated the same way that food is regulated. According to Ronald J. Maughan, Ph.D., the International Olympic Committee lab in Cologne, Germany conducted a survey where a total of 634 supplements were collected and 94 of them (14.8 percent) contained prohibited substances. Another 10 percent may have contained steroids, giving you a nearly a 1-in-4 chance that your supplement contains a prohibited substance.
9. Herbal supplements are safe because they are natural.
False. Does the name “Ephedrine” ring any bells? Ephedra is an herbal supplement that was banned after it was linked to numerous deaths and strokes. Supplements, both herbal and non-herbal, do not undergo vigorous testing. Essentially, to be considered an herbal supplement, the supplement must contain an herb and not include any banned substance. Some of these supplements can contain harmful drugs that are not necessarily banned yet.
10. It is impossible to drink too much water.
False. Drinking too much water can lead to low sodium levels, a sometimes fatal condition called hyponatremia. It is actually more common in endurance athletes but can happen to anyone during physical activity.
Randy Eichner, M.D., Professor, and Team Physician at the University of Oklahoma, offers the following advice on how to avoid hyponatremia on the Gatorade Sports Library site:
– Don’t drink more than you sweat.
– Favor sports drinks, with sodium, over water.
– Eat a salty diet days before the race [or event] and eat some pretzels in the last half of the race.
– Know your body to know how much drinking is too much.
Long story short: read the fine print and avoid emptying your wallet for products that are potentially unsafe or those that make unsubstantiated claims. Don’t fall victim to marketing tactics. Always read the nutrition facts and ingredients list to find out what you’re really buying. If there are none – don’t buy it.
Nice article Dime. Practical stuff for anyone. Good to see you guys covering a variety of topics
Good switch up on articles about hoops. Good to have somethin a lil different when nothing’s happening on the free agent front.
Good article mostly. Don’t get the issue with protein powders. Not like it’s a scam. Drink a shake after my workouts cuz I know I need my proteins and carbs after a workout, but to each their own…
This is some pretty informative stuff right here
Most ignorant article I’ve ever read. EVER. Whey protein a waste of money!??!?!?!? Are you kidding me? This shit is pathetic and whoever wrote it should be shot. Did you know 97-98 Denver Broncos championship squad banned the use of Gatorade in during games in practice BECAUSE of the simple sugars in them. They cause a fast and sharp insulin spike but an even faster crash where players would fatigue/burn out. Instead they ate potatoes at half time of games. And that’s just one example of what a horse shit article this is. Terrible article, dime.
Love this kind of stuff…lots of good advice in here. I’ve never messed with supplements or protein type stuff, and I’m glad I haven’t.
You’re right, I’ll walk into my boys places or dorms and See big ass bottles of Muscle Milk and all that other shit that they’re wasting your money on. I would send this to them but I know that they’d be just like the iPhone people in that video “I don’t Care”
hey thanks fo the article, I’m doing a Fitness and Exercise course so this will definitley benefit me and others.
yep I like this article..
good to know- love seein this side of dimemag. I’m more of a energy drink and caffeine kinda guy but i guess i gotta be more careful.. very interesting to see the amount of athletes that would take an illegal substance if they knew they wouldnt get caught and play better
Knowledge has just been dropped
I knew about the water points. You can actually die from drinking too much water. It was recently discovered that a lot of protein shakes contain lead.
Great debut piece!
Nice article, something different from all that Big Three BS. But now lets see some pics from this new writer Michelle Kasparian ;-)
I’m impressed. I may not agree with everything written, but I like the fact that you guys are going out of the typical articles for a change.
great article, you can really get all the protein you need from meat and milk, also thoughts on drinks like N.O. Xplode and stuff like that?
I have to disagree with you on a couple issues:
First off, you recommend drinking sports drinks over water. You should clarify that that advice should only be followed when participating in sports or exercise. Sports drinks are just sugar water with sodium and potassium. Are you trying to encourage people to be diabetics? Reminds me of that scene in Waterboy where the players all turn into the Fonze and start singing “Gaaaaatorade. Gaatoraaade.” and “Water sucks! It really really sucks!”
And secondly, you don’t recommend people take protein powders or supplements. Um…maybe for runners or people trying to remain very lean. If someone wants to build muscle, protein is very important. To build muscle, most experts agree that you should consume 1 gram of protein for every pound of body weight.
I like the concept if this article, but just telling people to skip the water and only drink sports drinks (sugar water) and not eat protein supplements is very misleading. Perhaps that’s helpful advice for someone preparing for a marathon, but for most people that’s not the case.
Ever see the movie “Idiocracy”? In the future, they replace all water with Gatorade because “it has electrolytes.” It appears the movie may be coming true soon. Wow.
Nitro-Tech was the best protein powder/supplement ive ever worked with.. and that shit WORKED.. i gained mass and strength every 2-3 workouts..
Nowadays i go all natural though and given what the article touched on, basically manufacturers not given a shit, i recommend most do the same..
Hydroxycut was pumpin Ephedra for a second as well and no one looked twice when they bought it.. NEVER USE A DIET PILL PERIOD..
Most people in my generation dont consume enough protein as it is.. Protein powders are legit but dont think its going to do all the work for you.. mad lifting, good meal w/ said protein drink and plenty of SLEEP will get the job done..
Also be wary of creatine it is documented to cause depression after you stop using it.. and i actually went through that back in high school..
All in all good article..
I like the nutrition aspect DIME..
You guys should drop these more often..
good stuff michelle. i dont really use any of the powders just because thy have always seemed a bit sketchy to me. as stated above nice to see a diff side of dime! good debut!
i take vitamins to keep me healthy… dont fucks with anything else tho, try an get as much naturally through a good diet as i can.
if you eat properly an exercise regularly thats all you need.
if i didn’t drink so much hard liquor id be great.
Smart Guy- wow. I can’t even make a joke about your name. MOST people get more than enough protein just through their regular diets. As far as the 97/98 Broncos argument against Gatorade, that is retarded. You lose fluids when you exert yourself. You need to replace those fluids. You also lose salt. Replace them with a sports drink, and you can get the G2 (staying with Gatorade) which has 20 grams of sugar for the 32oz bottle. It tastes better than water anyway.
Great article.
I mix my Gatorade with water. Can’t really stand the taste of it, Powerade either. Too much sodium per serving.
@ Sho-Nuff
try G2 – it’s gatorade-lite
@ Big Island
“Most” people do get enough protein thru their food, but if you’re an intermediate t oupper level athlete, I don’t see the issue with protein powders.
My issue with the article is that it seems like she sayin either protein powders are a waste of money or do not work, which would both be false. Protein shakes after a workout are just an alternative cuz when I lift at 9 pm, I might not want to crack a can of tuna or cook up a chicken breast or steak to get the protein I need to feed my muscles.
The line
“I’ve learned why supplements like protein powder are not worth the money…but apparently, the word hasn’t gotten out yet.”
is an opinion, not fact…
I used to work as a water boy in the NBA for a good 3 years. 90% of the time thats water in the gatorade cup we hand out. Gatorade was always kept available but that was mostly due to endorsements, marketing schemes etc. They basically pay all that money to provide the illusion that sports players are using their products.
I agree with most your other points to a certain extent. People just need to figure out their goals and then research what it will take before they start taking suppliments. I went on a builk up diet for 3 months and managed to put on 20lbs of muscle. I primarily used a weight gainer (carbs) and protein mix.
great article dime. very informative and useful.
KDizzle- I don’t knock the protein powders at all, I’ve used a ton in my time. I agree with her in the sense that most people who have the stuff don’t need to take it and it’s a waste of money. For other people it’s a necessity. In all honesty, I went back and read the article again and see your point.
I have been a reader of Dime for 7 years and online for the last 5 and I can honestly say this is the worst article I have ever read! The sweeping generalisations that the writer has made are atrocious. I can’t stop shaking my head after reading this nonsense….
Wow just Wow….
no sources? wtf.
long story short: make educated decisions.
I don’t agree with the part about protein powders. It depends on what your goals are. Obviously if you’re an average person not lifting weights, not trying to bulk up, then yeah, protein powders are a waist. On the other hand, if you are trying to get stronger, add muscle, you need more calories and especially more protein. Protein powder in general is a simple way to easily add 30 grams of protein to your diet.
Whoever made the suggestion of 1g of protein per lb of body weight it’s actually 1 gram per kg of body weight so divide your weight by 2.2 there’s your#
@ Smart Guy
Interesting fact, but exercise also has an insulin-like effect that moves blood glucose into muscle cells, which can then be used for energy. You do lose electrolytes through working out, and they need to be replaced. Potatoes do have more complex sugars but may be too heavy for some athletes. Sports drinks are basically just an easy way to replenish lost electrolytes and calories.
@ Jeremiah Togstad
Definitely a good point. In this article, I’m referring to sports drinks as a method of recovery. And it definitely depends on the workout. Water is still a necessary part of diet, but is not necessarily the best recovery drink. And protein will build muscle…but there is only so much your body can use. If you’re not getting enough protein for some reason, protein powder/shakes, etc could certainly be useful.
Bottom line is to stay informed and know what you’re buying because a lot of people don’t!
Thanks for the feedback everyone!
nice switch-up dime, good piece.
“Don’t drink more than you sweat” – kinda hard to measure that don’t you think!? :)
“When you drink too much water, it lowers the salt concentration, which falsely indicates that you are thirsty.”
This is wrong, and confusing. Drinking too much water WILL lower the salt concentration. However, lowering the salt concentration DOES NOT falsely indicate that you’re thirsty.
High serum osmolarity (i.e., high salt concentration) will increase thirst.
How is this so revolutionary info? First of all.. “How the heading has misled you”.
“So, here they are: 10 myths and truths about supplements and sports drinks that may shock you:”
and the first one is that the sports drinks beat water as rehydration fluid? Hey come on! Yes, that’s true but what does it tell about the article. And how about this one:
“Vitamins and minerals give you energy.”
That’s a totally provocative thesis. Of course they don’t give you energy, in sense of talking about calories or so. Instead, it could be argued do they lower inflammation levels in muscle cells and thus lowering fatigue.
“Energy drinks — may not be beneficial to athletic performance”
“May not be”? If you make a statement they either are or they are not. There is no between. “Caffeine boosts performance”. There is caffeine in energy drinks, so yes, carbohydrate isn’t good but after all energy drinks DO boost performance. How about guarana and other ingredients found in energy drinks as well as sports nutrition? Why don’t you take any stand on those ones?
I’d suggest you not to come out with such a heading when you don’t know enough about the subject. Only valuable things about this article are the misled use of creatine and the harms of ephedrine, but how about other specific substances like tribulus testerris, glutamine, arginine, carnitine and other amino acids?
You state that “some of the research studies on these labels have been conducted by the manufacturer and the results are usually taken out of context”, so I’d expect you to have some examples with counter arguments. The substances mentioned above are the ones studied quite a lot by “so-called “experts””, which I sometimes doubt myself also. I’d have expected you’d have even mentioned some of these in this article.
30 grams of protein is in 4 brown slices of bread to take a shake which is also bad for your kidneys is an alternative. Protein is overrated I took way to much for years on end and only since a couple of days I’ve decreased my protein intake.
BTW you can make and sell your own product even if its just sugar. put a lable on it go to salk lake city make a picture of a body builder and you too can make money of of ignorant fools.
Another thing you forgot to mention that if you drink you should drink in large quantaties this is far easier for you body to convert and use.
I know all of this stuff and a lot more but for the uneducated it’s a nice article
much respect to you for posting this!… thank you
so in conclusion. All the shit you can take to give you energy and make you bigger is useless.
good article. thanks for the info.
Good info. great read.
wow, this is one of the worst articles I’ve ever read. How the fck can you even mention banned substances and whey proteine in the same sentence?
C’mon son.
Is mary jane a entry level drug?