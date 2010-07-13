10 Supplement Secrets: How The Market Has Misled You

Every time I see a tub of protein powder, I cringe. The worst part is, it happens all the time. I’ll walk into one of my friends’ apartments…and there it is, on the counter…in the pantry…on top of the refrigerator. As a Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise major, I’ve learned why supplements like protein powder are not worth the money…but apparently, the word hasn’t gotten out yet.

That being said, if there’s one thing I have learned, it’s that athletes are driven by the pressure to win and will generally do whatever it takes. In fact, a 1995 Sports Illustrated poll of 198 U.S. Olympic athletes proved just that. When asked, “Would you take a banned substance if guaranteed to win and not get caught?”- 98 percent said YES! Not that shocking, right? Well, listen to this: when they were asked, “Would you take this substance if would win every competition for five years and then die from side-effects?”…MORE than 50 percent still said YES! In the past 15 years, supplement usage is more popular than ever, and things have only gotten more competitive.

Well, somebody in the supplement marketing industry must have seen that poll or one like it, because the market has taken full advantage of athletes’ determination to succeed. There are so many supplements, protein powders and protein bars out there, among other things. You’d be shocked to find out just how many of them are making false claims, or to learn that some of them might even hurt you.

The sports supplement industry has led you to believe that there are magic pills, drinks and shakes out there that can make you perform better. While some of them might have some beneficial effects, just remember that most of these products aren’t really as great as their labels claim they are. Some of the research studies on these labels have been conducted by the manufacturer and the results are usually taken out of context. Worse yet, some of the so-called “experts” may not have the right credentials and be experts at all.

Not only are athletes and gym-rats alike often deceived by marketing ploys, but also by common misconceptions and rumors. As a result, they end up literally flushing their money down the toilet. So, here they are: 10 myths and truths about supplements and sports drinks that may shock you:

1. Water is the most effective fluid replacement.

False. Water can be helpful to hydration, but is not necessarily the best fluid replacement. It is necessary to restore the amount of salt that is lost in the sweat during exercise, which can be done by drinking a sports beverage. Most athletes prefer the taste of sports drinks, which causes them to drink more and improves hydration. Not only can sports drinks help restore electrolytes, but thet can also help maintain your glycogen stores to make sure you stay energized.

2. “As long as I drink when I’m thirsty, I will stay properly hydrated.”

False. Thirst is regulated by the salt concentration in the blood. When you drink too much water, it lowers the salt concentration, which falsely indicates that you are thirsty. If you weigh more post-competition versus pre-competition, it’s a sign that you are over-hydrated. On the other hand, athletes may stop drinking before they are adequately hydrated or may not have access to enough fluid, leading to dehydration. Being dehydrated by 2 percent of your body weight can impair performance. In fact, a study done by Kelly Dougherty and her colleagues at The Pennsylvania State University found that young basketball players experiencing a 2 percent dehydration decreased their shooting percentages by about 15 percent.

3. The more protein you consume, the more muscle you will gain.

False. Consuming protein after exercise can promote muscle growth, however most Americans are already getting the protein that they need through their diet. While protein is not readily turned into fat, excess protein intake that results in excess calories will be converted into fat.

4. Vitamins and minerals give you energy.

False. While some vitamin and mineral supplements can be beneficial to people that are deficient in certain nutrients, neither vitamins nor minerals contain any energy. In fact, consuming too many fat soluble vitamins (Vitamins, A, D, E, K), as well as other vitamins, can be toxic.

5. Creatine supplements boost performance and should be taken regularly for best results.

False. Creatine is most useful as a fuel for short, intense periods of exercise such as sprinting or weight lifting that last less than 30 seconds. Many people take creatine supplements for months on end, but it really only has major benefits in the first few days before an athletic event. So, unlike most over-hyped supplements, this one can actually work – it’s just way overused.

6. Energy drinks enhance performance.

False. They may seem like the perfect balance between school, work, sports and anything else going on in life, but may not be beneficial to athletic performance. Energy drinks actually hamper performance be preventing rehydration and can sometimes cause gastrointestinal distress. According to Leslie Bonci, M.P.H., R.D., this is due to the amount of carbohydrate in these drinks. Maintain your energy with rest and meals.

7. Caffeine boosts performance.

This one’s true. Caffeine can improve performance for up to two hours. However, according to Bonci, it can also make athletes light-headed if consumed too close to exercise.

8. All supplements are safe if they are sold in a store.

Wishful thinking. Just because you bought it in a grocery store, don’t be fooled into thinking that it’s regulated the same way that food is regulated. According to Ronald J. Maughan, Ph.D., the International Olympic Committee lab in Cologne, Germany conducted a survey where a total of 634 supplements were collected and 94 of them (14.8 percent) contained prohibited substances. Another 10 percent may have contained steroids, giving you a nearly a 1-in-4 chance that your supplement contains a prohibited substance.

9. Herbal supplements are safe because they are natural.

False. Does the name “Ephedrine” ring any bells? Ephedra is an herbal supplement that was banned after it was linked to numerous deaths and strokes. Supplements, both herbal and non-herbal, do not undergo vigorous testing. Essentially, to be considered an herbal supplement, the supplement must contain an herb and not include any banned substance. Some of these supplements can contain harmful drugs that are not necessarily banned yet.

10. It is impossible to drink too much water.

False. Drinking too much water can lead to low sodium levels, a sometimes fatal condition called hyponatremia. It is actually more common in endurance athletes but can happen to anyone during physical activity.

Randy Eichner, M.D., Professor, and Team Physician at the University of Oklahoma, offers the following advice on how to avoid hyponatremia on the Gatorade Sports Library site:

– Don’t drink more than you sweat.

– Favor sports drinks, with sodium, over water.

– Eat a salty diet days before the race [or event] and eat some pretzels in the last half of the race.

– Know your body to know how much drinking is too much.

Long story short: read the fine print and avoid emptying your wallet for products that are potentially unsafe or those that make unsubstantiated claims. Don’t fall victim to marketing tactics. Always read the nutrition facts and ingredients list to find out what you’re really buying. If there are none – don’t buy it.

