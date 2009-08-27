Cities That Deserve An NBA Team

As some of you know, I am new to New York City. Right now I am staying out in Brooklyn, the future home of the Nets. This city has so much character and basketball tradition, it’s going to be exciting when they finally move into the Barclays Center. Talking to the BK locals here, they are excited to have a team they can call their own. They won’t have to share the Knicks with the other four boroughs and the rest of the state.
Picturing the Nets here definitely got me thinking about what other cities would be cool to have an NBA franchise. I know David Stern likes the having 30 teams, but it has been reported that teams like the Pacers, Grizzlies and Hornets might relocate.
If one of those teams were forced move, here are 10 possible options.
Las Vegas, pop. 558,000:
Pros: If this actually became a reality one day, it would be up there with Miami, LA and New York as one of the most desired locations to play. Like Brooklyn, the jerseys and apparal would be trendy with consumers. With the populatin always on the rise, Vegas is bound to get a major sports franchise eventually. So why can’t an NBA basketball team be the first?
Cons: For every reason it’s attractive, it’s unattractive for the exact same reasons. GM’s and coaches for both the visiting and the home teams will have trouble sleeping at night knowing that their players are out partying it up at Body English or Tao. Remember what happened during All Star Weekend? David Stern has also refused to put a team here as long as long as there is gambling.
Vancouver, pop. 580,000:
Pros: I just moved here from Vancouver so I am obviously biased. Vancouver is one of the most amazing cities in the world. Plus it has a severely underrated hoops culture. Yeah, they had their chance with the Grizzlies but their demise was due to bad management. If they produced a winner off the bat like Toronto, I believe the Grizz would still be in BC. Vancouver was one of the favorite road destinations for opposing players like Shaq, Kobe and Karl Malone. Even Stern regrets moving the franchise to Memphis.
Cons: Even though a lot of players liked visiting it, it was a tougher sell to get players to move there (just ask Steve Francis and Othella Harrington). Canada has higher tax rates and the weather is an issue. Vancouver will probably get consideration down the line, but there are definitely other cities ahead of them.
Kansas City, pop. 2,000,000:
Pros: Decades ago, Kansas City was home for Kings. The city is also home to two major sports franchises in the Royals and Chiefs. Seems like every time a team is relocating, Kansas City is discussed amongst the potential candidates.
Cons: With the Thunder, the NBA just awarded a franchise to a Midwestern city. I think Stern would probably prefer a bigger market next time a relocation opportunity comes up.
San Diego, pop. 1,300,000:
Pros: For some reason I’d always had a problem with the Clippers sharing their home floor with the Lakers. I always thought they should move to their original home in San Diego. The weather there is incredible, plus they have the population to back it up.
Cons: San Diego fans have a reputation for being a little fair-weathered. Yeah they support the Chargers when they’re good but attendance at Padres games tends to be average at best. Plus it’s not too much of a basketball city. The Clippers received tepid interest at best when they were in town in the early ’80s. The city also does not have an adequate arena.
Mexico City, pop. 8,800,000:
Pros: This is obviously a stretch moving a team south of the border. But if Canada can get a couple of squads why can Mexico? They’ve done a couple of exhibition games there over the past few decades and have had amazing turnouts. Mexico City also has a huge population and will get the support from the rest of the country. Plus, Eduardo Najara would always be employed.
Cons: From the logistical reasons to financial barriers of moving into another country would probably be too much of a hassle. Expanding the NBA down south would be a huge risk for the League. In these economic times, I’m sure Stern would rather go with a safe bet, but I wouldn’t rule out this city in the long run.
St. Louis, pop. 380,000:
Pros: Like Kansas City, St. Louis once had a team and has been constantly mentioned as a possible NBA city. The city supports three of the four major league sports. The area has also produced a number of NBA players like David Lee, Larry Hughes and Darius Miles.
Cons: The population seems a little low and like Kansas City, is considered a small market city.
Austin, pop. 760,000:
Pros: In playing one of those trivia board games, I found out that Austin is the biggest city in the United States not to have a major sports franchise. With the population hovering around a million and a half people (greater Austin area) and a lot of basketball fans (Texas Longhorns) this could be an intriguing pick.
Cons: The great state of Texas already has three NBA teams, so I’m not sure Stern would want another one there. Especially since San Antonio is just a few hours away. Austin already has a D-League team as well.
Seattle, pop. 620,000:
Pros: Let’s be honest, Seattle was wronged. Arena issues robbed one of the best basketball cities in the country of keeping their storied franchise. The good news is the Sonics got to keep their name and Stern believes that Seattle will have a team again someday.
Cons: The relationship between the city and the NBA has soured a little bit. I think the arena would have to be privately funded because Seattle tax payers do not want to build another expensive sports facility under their dime.
Tampa, pop. 380,000:
Pros: Tampa has been the site of a couple of Final Fours, so you know there are basketball fans. This city has three successful sports teams and the city really gets behind them.
Cons: With Orlando so close, not sure another Florida team would work. There aren’t any major basketball colleges in close vicinity. Tampa does not have a rich basketball tradition.
What do you guys think? What other cities deserve consideration?
Anaheim, CA. Move the Clippers there. Orange County can support the Ducks and the Angels so why not the Clippers?
philadelphia need a team
DMiles is from E. St. Louis, Illinois, not Nellyville. All of Mo. Is better for him not being from there!
2nd – how are you finding these populations #s? I’ve heard Mex. City has 22M people and I heard Van had 2.6M. Are these #s incl. Very close towns that are basically part of the city and you just have “strictly within city limits #s?”
Also, I just got back from Vancouver and it’s Amazing! Can’t recommend it highly enough to anyone here. And yes, they deserve another shot w/ some competant people, but Seattle and SD (2 of my other favrite places in the world, SD being #1!) Should be first tho.
Welcome to NYC and Dime man. Loving your work so far…
How ’bout a team in Milwaukee?
A good team I mean:)
laughing out loud at doc’s comment
The RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK (RTP) area which consists of “Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina. – Pop. 900,000+
Pros: The rich legacy of college basketball tradition (Duke, UNC, NC State, all within 15 minutes of each other)in this area could naturally transistion into a pro team. The Carolina Hurricanes located in the RTP (hockey) attendance is booming and they have already won the Stanley Cup! People who root for UNC, Duke, NC State and the other local colleges would finally get the chance to rally around a single sports franchise! This area is consistently ranked in the top 10 “Best places to live” and is full of money and loyalty! Charlotte, home of the once Hornets and now Bobcats is about 3 hours away from the RTP area and probably a little too far to travel for season ticket holders and general attendees. Having a franchise in this area would instantly become a huge draw!
Cons: Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats
The Charlotte franchise hasn’t necessarily proven that NC is fertile ground.
Where are you getting these population stats from? For some cities you are using the metropolitan population (Kansas City) and for others you are using only the downtown, city proper (Vancouver).
Why not Montreal? Is it such a crazy idea? Almost 4 million people and there’s only two major sports teams. I really like the Mexico City idea as well.
But let’s be honest here: the NBA is watered down enough as it is, so if teams come to these cities they have to move from other places. Right now the first city that deserves to have a franchise move there would be Seattle.
How about another team in Boston? I mean, if New York can have multiple teams and L.A. can have multiple teams, why not Bean-town?
Minnesota really deserves an NBA team. I mean, they’ve been paying to see an NBA team.
Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll be stuck with that D-League squad for at least 2 more years.
In all seriousness, I’d put my money on the Maloofs moving the Kings and Las Vegas being the next NBA city. After that i’d say Seattle will get the team currently known as the Grizzlies.
Move Memphis to Nashville
Move LA Clips to San Diego
Move New Orleans to Seattle
Expand to Kansas City/Cincinnati/St. Louis
@Celts fan
Thanks for the shout out! Glad you liked Vancouver, where was your favorite place? I got those stats from the US Census Bureau. The populations are within city limits. Of course Seattle has more than 600,000 when you factor in Kirkalnd, Tacoma and all other neighboring cities.
The RTP is an interesting possibility given the rich college basketball tradition. Anaheim is also a city that is discussed a lot. I believe the Clippers used to split time there years back.
austin probably wouldn’t work. most of the people who live there are transplants from one of the other major areas in texas (dallas, houston, san antonio), and for the most part people don’t even pay attention to pro sports. austin is all about longhorn sports.
San juan puerto RICO…what NBA player wouldn’t want to play on a tropical island with beautiful women and beaches?
that must be the metro area for st louis cuz the surrounding area or greater stl area is like 2.3 million plus
Norfolk/ Hampton Roads area. I believe it’s the largest market in the country that has no professional teams
Negative on Las Vegas. It’s such a transient city that I doubt they could build a solid fanbase. And if the team is bad? Fuhgetaboutit. I think people would rather watch one of Vegas’s many shows than watch bad basketball.
Kansas City could be a good fit. They should relocate the Clippers there and call them the KC Masterpieces.
THE NBA NEEDS TO CUT A FEW TEAMS.
1.) THIS WOULD MAKE THE LEAGUE MORE COMPETITIVE. THE ROSTERS WOULD BE STRONGER.
2. THE FIRST TWO ROUNDS OF THE PLAYOFFS WOULDN’T BE A JOKE.
3. IN THE FINANCIAL TIMES WE LIVE IN TODAY THIS JUST MAKES SENSE.
4. ONCE AGAIN THE LEAGUE WOULD BE MORE COMPETITIVE, BETTER RIVALRIES, DEEPER ROSTERS, LESS BORING GAMES, BETTER INTENISITY……ETC…..
NEW SLAM HEADLINE…IF YOU COULD ELIMINATE AT LEAST 4 TEAMS IN THE LEAGUE, WHICH TEAMS WOULD GO? WHERE DO THE PLAYERS GO?
nba sites have to be places that not just have a big enough population, but also have to be a place where 15,000 tickets will sell out every night, ie 600,000 seats a year, and nba seats are not cheap.
the las vegas rollers are a sure fire hit; lots of folks would love to see a game while in town, nba seats are no more expensive than other vegas attractions.
all of the others except montreal and vancouver/seattle are a problem because of the economy. Call the joint vancouver/seattle team “the pacific wave”, with half of home games in seattle, half in vancouver, and they will do well. there is a basketball culture in both cities.
montreal? how many nba exhibition games have been played there (not many)? how many show up for college hoops (ditto)?
all of the other sites will be a problem until the economy is better
GOODBYE,
TORONTO, BUCKS, CLIPPERS, BOBCATS, AND THUNDER….
THROW THESE PLAYERS ON THE OTHER SQUADS:
BOSH, BARGNANI, CALDERON, REDD, BELL, GORDON, DAVIS, CAMBY, GRIFFIN, KAMAN, CHANDLER, DIAW, G. WALLACE, ETC…A FEW TEAMS JUST GOT DEEPER, BETTER. THE GAMES ARE ALREADY MORE FUN TO WATCH. SOME TEAMS DON’T DESERVE TO EXIST ANYMORE, THEY’VE FAILED (SEE CLIPPERS) LETS CONSILIDATE TALENT.
Pittsburgh?
Pittsburgh? Just look at the support the Pitt Panthers basketball team had last year.
Not gonna lie…B-More (Baltimore)
or for sure Virginia
I hate Virginia (Being from MD/DC) but that’s ONE BIG STATE and everytime I travel thru the bamas talking about the Redskins / the Wizards / the Bobcats / the Panthers etc
just get them their own team already…Mike Vick can fund them
BALTIMORE??? no love?
How about San Francisco let’s move the Warriors back over here across the Bridge and give Oakland another team. I’m tired of sharing. We have a big enough market that two teams can coexist like L.A.
@ Nic
I think you just called out all the Toronto fans…
San Antonio is only 1 hour away from Austin (maybe longer depending on what parts of the city your departure/arrival is).
@ Kwame…right??????
lol anyways you agree about giving Virginians their own team or No??
Montreal babay !
yea if baltimore can have a NFL Team they can have a NBA team, if the balt/dc area can support 2 nfl teams they damn sure can support and nba
and i also 2nd the Norfolk/va beach area, drop a team on 64 and people from that area and Richmond would be all over it, its too many ballers from VA not to have a team
@Gerald – thanks for the info. I loved everything about Vancouver. My favorite food/bar was Chill Winston (very cool bar, AMAZING FOOD,) loved the 300 block of W. Hastings during the days (you know…) Shine’s reggae night on Weds., and going around Stanley Park was very cool too. Can’t really pick a favorite…
@everyone saying Va. Beach (I LOVE that area btw and have a ton of family there,) I don’t think it’d work. There isn’t enough corporate and private $$$ available in the area to really keep a team up. It’d be like a slightly better version of the Grizz. I’d love to see them get a chance though.
Orange County/Anaheim is a huge market and with a lot of rich folks, it would be a great market.
“No” on Vegas. Most people who are in Vegas are visitors, old and retired, or white cracker trailer trash. There’s a reason why Las Vegas doesn’t have any professional sports teams.
@nic, please retract your statement calling out the Raptors like that. Also, is your keyboard broken?
please bring nba basketball back to seattle… we hurtin over here!
Montreal should never, ever garner interest again from any pro sports league.
Their bailing on the Expos was complete garbage and every few decades or so Quebec threatens to separate from Canada (though that could give the league some more international flavor I suppose).
its gotta be vegas, rich tradition with basketball and a mega spot for ballers in the off season.
And yes we maybe transient, but those that in the basketball world here are ture fans.
Green Bay!
this might sound harsh but lets look at reality and economics people. first off, i am jersey so if the nets can actually get to brooklyn great..i still think due to economics they wind up at the pru center in newark but that is just me or ask shaq! i am not going to say where i work but the nba should not have anymore expansion. sorry to say vancouver could not hold a team in the 90’s why would they be able to hold a team now? they cant..sorry! move memphis to seattle and they are good. memphis has been in the red for years. not to be harsh but no team should be in the mid west aka kansas city or anywhere else in the rust belt. two auto co’s are in bankruptcy..no way tampa should have a team…orlando is close enough..i do agree move the clips back to san diego or to the pond permanently! they are viewed as a jv team to the lakers anyway and will always be the B team in LA.
so in a nut shell..grizzlies become the new sonics..clips to san diego..if the hornets and thunder cant keep their teams it was a dumb idea to move em in the first place..this aint the usfl..no teams should be in canada..period!
it’s gotta be SEATTLE and VEGAS.
but with Mr.Commish saying he won’t put up a team in Vegas until there’s gambling? hen it’s impossible to have a team there then.
maybe if charles barkley or antoine walker is the new commish already then that’s the time. Go Vegas Gamblers! or Go Vegas Pontoons!
i’m glad doc and prophet made those jokes. that was just what i was thinking about doing when i clicked this topic.
hahahah
VANCOUUVER!!!!!
@Jay and nic, can you please explain why Toronto should not have a team? Although their on-court product may lack at times, they are certainly safe financially.
Last year Toronto had the 10th best average home attendance and 14th best average attendance overall (home and away).
According to Forbes (2008) Toronto was ranked 11th in terms of team value at $400 million.
[www.forbes.com]
B-A-L-T-I-M-O-R-E!!!
just look at how much support the terps have throughout the state
I don’t know who says New Orleans is moving, but they’re not. Find another team to make rumors about. Attendance is great here and Chris Paul is loved more than any local sports figure with the possible exception of Drew Brees.
Connecticut 1 becuase its the richest state 2 because the suns are good and the mens would be better and 3 so they could kick bostons ass
to jay
orlando isnt that close if you are from tampa, its hard to make an hour and a half trip to go to a game, tampa needs a team like the body needs water
Don’t even pay Nic any mind..he doesnt even know the site he is on. He said Slam headline…ummm this is Dime buddy..the real Bball mag…
On the real in some type of way I am just for all 50 states having only 1 squad. Turn all city names to state names (Cali. Lakers). I wrote about it some time ago. And I know it’s prolly only in my mind, but I think it would be live.
Imagine 50 squads. People would be reppin for their states so hard. Picture one of the less attractive states like Mississippi beating New York in a playoff match up!
I love it. I might have to just take the time and when 2k10 comes out delete some teams and add teams and get the fantasy draft on!