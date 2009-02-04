2009 All-Star Three-Point Shootout

The field has finally been announced:
Jason Kapono (two-time defending champ), Mike Bibby, Daequan Cook, Danny Granger, Rashard Lewis, Roger Mason.
Who do you got?
Mason will win. It’s just his year to break out…
But, I hope Rashard Lewis wins.
Kapono is the best pure shooter in the contest…He will win, but Cook can be the dark horse.
I love Granger, but I foresee him putting up one of those 9-point stinkers like my man Sam Perkins did back in the day.
My gut says it’ll be Rashard.
wtf?!?!?! anthony morrow!!!
I’ll put my money on the 2 time champ cause it’s all he’s worth. Plus, he’s the only “set” shooter I see in the comp.
Don’t sleep on Cook though…when he gets hot, he lights up the 3. I could see him stepping up as well.
No Eddie House = RETARDED
But Bibby Got This..
Eddie House apparently had an invite, but he couldn’t guarantee that his kid wouldn’t run out on the court and disrupt things, so they took Cook instead.
rashard is a great shooter,but he already participated and it wasn’t pretty. I think its kaponos titel to lose, looking at how he dominated last year. if he is on that level again, no one can beat him.
Granger
Wow what a let-down. Kapono 3-peat. Shard isn’t pure enough to win but I wish him luck.
Lewis? Seems like they are inviting him to as many things as they can so he can buy dinner for half the league (to make up for his overinflated contract).
Kapono will win unless the ball racks start playing defense, or he is required to play defense against them.
Craig Hodges could still take any of these posers! haha
mason jr will take this
Grrrrraaaaannngggeeerrrr!!!!
Go get nice with it Danny!
lol @ Austin but i still think House should be there
Kapono for my bread.
Eddie House and Jason Richardson should be there. What about Dirk?
Gimme Kapono. He lives for this.
As much as i hate the Celtics. but where is Eddie House at.My boy the sasha the machine hasn’t had that season persons were expecting,but i insist he can hang with the best of ’em
JJJasssoonnn
Kapono fo’ sure
eddie house get no love? unreal!
Rooting for Mason but Kapono is white bread and 3-point contest is his jelly.
Anthony Morrow LEADS the league in 3pt shooting!!!!!! Granger is 42nd!!!!!!?????????? Damn the warriors have 3 players in top 20! I am discusted!
Is it just me or is this a weak field? I’ll take Kapono for his third in a row. Eddie House should be in it. I think Ray Allen should be in it. Heck they should just bring back all the old shooters, put Peja and Dirk in it as well.
No Terry??
And Dirk + Peja would be nice too. :-)
Mason over Lewis in the final
THE MACHINE
mason, rashard and kapono
top 3
kapono wins
This is a very unimpressive list of players in the contest IMO. I’ll ride out with Granger. His jumper just seems so automatic this year.
Cook… then he’ll pull a Kapano and get leave the Heat for a stupid contract worth way more than his skill set.
Hope D Wade never competes.
LL
1. Roger Mason
2. Jason Kapono
3. Dequan Cook
no Morrow? no Kalenna? no Terry? gay…
wtf? where’s house? or for that matter ray allen? seriously, house defin. deserves to make it.
the only thing i worry about with kapono is whether he is fast enough to go from one rack to the next w/o time running out.
I think Daequan’s got it.
wow… no anthony morrow who leads the nba in 3pt%. that’s a snub.
this is b s
where is eddie house
Dime, no mention of the NBA adding HORSE to All-star festivities??
Mason or Kapono. Easily
Bibby? wtf? last chance to be on the spotlight for him haha
Kapono wins easy.
Bibby deserves to be there. (He’s been nailing 3s all year–but he is pretty hot and cold, which means he could have an Antoine Walkerish round in the contest.)
None of these clowns got a chance against J-Killa (can’t believe I quoted Matt Devlin). Stand up shooting is all he really seems to be able to do (at times this season)after giving raps fans false hope coming out of that Orlando playoffs series last season
Put Rudy Fernandez in this competition and bump D-Grange or Lewis in the dunk contest.
dam, wheres ray allen at? Esp. after yesteraday, he deserves it.
well i have to say i think kapono wins this, but then it is the only thing he will ever do in his entire carreer. i like mason in this also but then i wish they would have taken bonner instead, he is a better set shooter then mason is.
Bibby is from Phoenix, so he’s got that angle going for him (as for why they picked him).
If this were really a contest for the best 3-point shooter, Ray Allen and Peja should be in it