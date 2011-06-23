2011 NBA Draft: Enes Kanter To Utah At No. 3

Okay, now the draft starts to take shape. Enes Kanter is on his way to Salt Lake City. A lot of people are really high on this kid: decent athlete, nice hands and can score in the post. He’s a legit seven footer with room to grow.
For a while, many figured Brandon Knight would find his way here. But alas, the Jazz go big. How good could he be? He’ll have a chance to form a big-time frontcourt combo with Derrick Favors in the future. The Jazz now have a TON of talent upfront. What are they gonna do with everyone?
…of Turkey and Kentucky
Al Jefferson, Millsap, Kanter and Favor. Wow!!
i wonder who goes on the trade block out of those
and Okur
Boston seems like a team that would take Okur for some cash a 2nd round pick.
Most likely to be traded of the names mentioned above (in order): Okur, Favors, Jefferson, Kanter, Millsap.
Taking his role in stride and out of sheer loyalty I think Millsap will only be traded at the end of his career so he can go chase a ring.