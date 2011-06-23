2011 NBA Draft: Enes Kanter To Utah At No. 3

Okay, now the draft starts to take shape. Enes Kanter is on his way to Salt Lake City. A lot of people are really high on this kid: decent athlete, nice hands and can score in the post. He’s a legit seven footer with room to grow.

For a while, many figured Brandon Knight would find his way here. But alas, the Jazz go big. How good could he be? He’ll have a chance to form a big-time frontcourt combo with Derrick Favors in the future. The Jazz now have a TON of talent upfront. What are they gonna do with everyone?

