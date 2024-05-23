The MVP Finalists Headline The 2023-24 All-NBA Teams

The last of the major NBA awards and honors got revealed on Wednesday night prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, as the league’s All-NBA teams were announced.

Like the other awards, All-NBA team members had to hit the somewhat controversial 65-game threshold for games played, which left some potential candidates off the table. With designated player extensions featuring an All-NBA accelerator clause, making an All-NBA squad is extremely important to some younger stars, while for veterans it is the league’s highest honor beyond the MVP award. Landing one of the 15 All-NBA slots is quite an achievement, and the caliber of player that ended up on the outside looking in is a reminder of how deep the league is with talent at this current moment.

This year’s First Team unsurprisingly featured the three MVP finalists, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,