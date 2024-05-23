The MVP Finalists Headline The 2023-24 All-NBA Teams

The last of the major NBA awards and honors got revealed on Wednesday night prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, as the league’s All-NBA teams were announced.
Like the other awards, All-NBA team members had to hit the somewhat controversial 65-game threshold for games played, which left some potential candidates off the table. With designated player extensions featuring an All-NBA accelerator clause, making an All-NBA squad is extremely important to some younger stars, while for veterans it is the league’s highest honor beyond the MVP award. Landing one of the 15 All-NBA slots is quite an achievement, and the caliber of player that ended up on the outside looking in is a reminder of how deep the league is with talent at this current moment.
This year’s First Team unsurprisingly featured the three MVP finalists, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
First Team All-NBA
Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)
Luka Doncic (Mavericks)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)
Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
Second Team All-NBA
Jalen Brunson (Knicks)
Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)
Kevin Durant (Suns)
Anthony Davis (Lakers)
Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)
Third Team All-NBA
Stephen Curry (Warriors)
Devin Booker (Suns)
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
LeBron James (Lakers)
Domantas Sabonis (Kings)
The voting didn’t feature too many close battles, as Jaylen Brown missed out on the third team by 20 voting points behind Devin Booker.
The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: pic.twitter.com/KrG4Fjc9pW
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2024