Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Ari Lennox announced a new single alongside news that she would be permanently leaving social media while Summer Walker announced her third album Finally Over It and a new single. Tyla dished out a deluxe edition of her beloved debut album Tyla and Victoria Monét stirred up dating rumors between her and Stormzy thanks to a picture that captured them kissing. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Tyla — Tyla+ Tyla’s 2024 year has been nothing short of stellar, and she has her equally stellar debut album to thank for it. Half a year after Tyla was released, the amapiano singer returns with its deluxe edition Tyla+ and three new songs to boost the album’s appeal. Highlights: “Push 2 Start” & “Back To You” Tori Kelly — TORI. (+ A Lil More) Tori Kelly continues the release of deluxe albums this week as she adds new music to her fifth album TORI. The new edition, titled TORI. (+ A Lil More), add four new songs to the album with features from JoJo and Pink Sweat$. Highlights: “U” & “Beautiful War” Feat. Pink Sweat$

Nao — “Wildflowers” Nao is finally back with some new music as she returns with “Wildflowers.” Last month marked three years since she released her third album And Then Life Was Beautiful, so the new song should be the start of a new chapter for the British singer. “A Wildflower symbolizes falling in love—it’s wild, carefree, and you want it to last forever,” Nao said about the single. “But life and time have other plans. ‘Wildflowers’ invites listeners to explore the highs and lows of love while embracing vulnerability.” Isaiah Falls — Lucky Me Isaiah Falls delivers a sultry two-pack with his latest drop, Lucky Me. Consisting of “Butterflies” with Joyce Wrice and “Have My Babies?,” Falls puts forth a sultry and exquisite display of R&B, much of which exists on his Drugs N’ Lullabies project which he released earlier this year.

Elaine — Stone Cold Heart Elaine’s last project came in 2019 with Elements, and she’s finally back with another batch of songs thanks to Stone Cold Heart. Its 14 songs mark a long time coming for Elaine, who was extremely intentional about the project. “I have a completely different story to tell,” she says about Stone Cold Heart. “I’m a representation of every African girl who doesn’t want to be boxed in.” Highlights: “My Lover,” “Know Each Other” & “Rumors” Elijah Blake & Sevyn Streeter — “Stuck In My Ways” Elijah Blake and Sevyn Streeter wanted to prove that they’re few things better than some R&B magic, and they did just that on their new collaboration “Stuck In My Ways.” Together, the two examine a relationship that fell apart due to one’s inability to break out of their bad habits.

Dee Gatti — “B.S.” Dee Gatti, I think it’s about time that you gave us a project, don’t you think? Until then, you and I both can enjoy her new single “B.S.” It joins prior 2024 releases like “Keep The Peace,” “Cards On The Table,” and “Get Away.” On “B.S,” Gatti sings to a lover and pleads for a moment to give them what they need romantically, something she says she can fulfill. Breez Kennedy — “4U” Breez Kennedy is keeping his fans happy this year. The New Jersey and Florida-bred singer checks back in on “4U.” The passionate record is built on guitar riffs and sharp drum patterns, and Kennedy uses his silky smooth vocals to eloquently pour his heart out to the special someone in his life.

Amaria — Free Fallin’ Tampa-bred and LA-based singer Amaria arrives with her debut album Free Fallin’. Through 12 songs, all without guest appearances, Amaria finds comfort and acceptance in where life has taken her and placed her today. “The main theme of the album, represented by the name, is the idea of going through different life experiences with no safety net,” Amaria says in a press release. “Letting life take you whichever way it wants — essentially ‘free falling.'” Highlights: “Over,” “Fly” & “Make You Wanna” Odeal — “Temptress” Odeal shared his Sunday’s At Zuri’s project four months ago, the follow-up to his late 2023 project Thoughts I Never Said. This week, he’s back with his new single “Temptress” and he teases more to come in the next weeks. “Zuri out of the picture meant a one way ticket to Lustropolis,” he wrote in an Instagram post.