All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw Rosé and Bruno Mars link up for pop perfection and Bon Iver drop his first project in a minute. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.” If Bruno Mars is involved with a song, there’s a high likelihood it’s a bop. The same is true for Blackpink’s Rosé, so of course, their new collaboration “APT.,” from Rosé’s upcoming solo album Rosie, is immediately catchy and just so much fun. Bon Iver — “Awards Season” SABLE, isn’t a new album, but it’s new Bon Iver, which is more than enough. The four-track EP sees Justin Vernon in his vulnerable pocket on songs like “Awards Season,” which use combine horns and his distinct vocals to stirring effect.

Juice WRLD — “Both Ways” Juice WRLD died nearly five years ago now, and since then, it has become clear that he left behind so much music in the vault. There’s been a pretty consistent stream of new Juice songs over the past few years, and there’s even a posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, due in November. An extended version of Juice’s The Pre-Party also just arrived, and featured is “Both Ways,” a fan favorite that was previously known as “Aye.” Japandroids — “Eye Contact High” Fate & Alcohol is out now, and it marks the official end of Japandroids. Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes of the album, “The critical flaw in the makeup of Japandroids as a creative vehicle is that it was designed to do one thing — make Celebration Rock — and not mature or evolve one iota beyond that. But they lurch forward anyway on this record, and even if it’s not always (or often) successful, it feels nevertheless courageous. The bravado and romanticism are still there, but it’s shadowed this time by a recovering addict’s fragility. ‘You’re not dead, just dehydrated,’ King sings in ‘Alice,’ and you can practically feel his fists locked in a white-knuckle grip.”

Charli XCX — “Spring Breakers Featuring Kesha” The Brat era may go on for forever at this point. Even after dropping the remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, Charli XCX still wasn’t done, as she quickly followed it with another new remix, recruiting Kesha for a new version of “Spring Breakers.” FKA Twigs — “Perfect Stranger” Twigs is set to kick off 2025 with the release of her latest album, Eusexua. The title certainly indicates that sexuality is a core component of the situation, and Twigs’ provocative video for “Perfect Stranger” doesn’t do anything to dispel that theory.

Ab-Soul — “All That” Feat. JasonMartin and Thirsty P New Ab-Soul alert: The Top Dawg rapper just announced a new mixtape, Soul Burger. That’s set to land in November, but before that, he teamed with JasonMartin and Thirsty P on “All That,” which Uproxx’s Aaron Williams declares “features a rumbling beat and some head-spinning examples of LA slang.’ Ari Lennox — “Smoke” Lennox is bidding her farewell to social media, but that doesn’t mean the music is stopping. She dropped “Smoke” last week, a fun doo-wop-inspired single with a delightful video to match.