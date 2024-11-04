All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw The Weeknd lock down a high-profile team-up and Tyler The Creator ignore industry trends. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

The Weeknd — “São Paulo” Feat. Anitta At some point, The Weeknd will release Hurry Up Tomorrow, his next album and the final in a trilogy that began with After Hours and <em<Dawn FM. While more concrete info on that is still forthcoming, what we do have now is “São Paulo,” an adventurous new collaboration with Anitta. Tyler, The Creator — “Sticky” Tyler The Creator did his own thing by releasing his new album, Chromakopia on a Monday, instead of a Friday as most artists do. “Sticky” is particularly stacked, as credited on the tune are GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, Timbaland, and Young Buck. Not bad for an album with “no features.”

Shawn Mendes — “Heart Of Gold” Country music is having a moment, and while Mendes isn’t fully on the bandwagon, there’s a pronounced touch of twang on his latest, “Heart Of Gold.” The song sees Mendes dealing with grief, but he says that “a huge part of what has helped me has been celebrating that person.” Lil Uzi Vert — “Chill Bae” Uzi has continued the sci-fi journey he started on Eternal Atake with a new sequel album, Eternal Atake 2, that just dropped. He celebrated the release with the single “Chill Bae,” a tune as chill as its titular bae.

Future and Travis Scott — “South Of France (Remix)” Scott was rumored to be on Future’s Mixtape Pluto mixtape, but when the project dropped, he was nowhere to be found. That issue has now been addressed, as last week, Scott hopped on a remix of “South Of France.” Snoop Dogg — “Gorgeous” Feat. Jhené Aiko Snoop Dogg has been having fun rolling out his Dr. Dre-produced album Missionary, like with his missionary-starring promo video and the condom-inspired album cover. Meanwhile, Dre isn’t the only collaborator on the album, as he teams with Aiko on the smooth and jaunty single “Gorgeous.”

Freddie Gibbs — “On The Set” Most artists observe Halloween with flash costume photo shoots for social media. Uproxx cover star Freddie Gibbs went in a different direction, though, opting to instead drop a whole darn album, You Only Die 1nce. Ava Max – “1 Wish” It’s November, which means it’s time to start gearing up for Thanksgiving Christmas. Uproxx cover star Ava Max is certainly ready, as she just delivered the perfectly festive and lively “1 Wish.”