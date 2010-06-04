3 Things the New Orleans Hornets Have To Do This Summer

It was a strange season in New Orleans. Early on the Hornets looked like one of the worst teams in the League, then later looked like a playoff contender, all while superstar Chris Paul missed nearly half the schedule with injuries and two overachieving rookie guards became breakout stars-in-the-making. Alternating between promising and disappointing seemingly week-to-week, N.O. ultimately finished last-place in the Southwest Division.

Going into next season, the Hornets have a solid core in CP3, David West, Emeka Okafor, Darren Collison and Marcus Thornton, plus the 11th pick in the NBA Draft. And it looks like Blazers assistant Monty Williams will be the team’s next head coach. So what has to happen this summer to ensure Williams inherits a team ready for a return to the playoffs?

1. Don’t trade Darren Collison

At some point during Collison’s All-Rookie campaign, the concept picked up steam that New Orleans should trade the speedy PG while his stock is high, because he’s never going to be a full-time starter with Chris Paul in the picture. Sure, that’s the right move for the player, but not for the team. So even though one trade scenario I’d LOVE for my Pacers would send Collison to Indiana for their first-round pick (10th), if I’m running the Hornets, I’m keeping him. This isn’t like having a good backup quarterback who’s being wasted on the bench. Collison is going to play. Point guards in the NBA are like NFL running backs; it’s always better to have two quality guys. CP3 can keep his legs relatively fresh for the playoffs, and Collison can play next to Paul in some crunch-time lineups when he’s not running the second unit. Keep Collison for Year 2, see how he and a healthy CP3 play with each other, and if it’s not working out then maybe you look to deal him at the deadline. Just don’t jump the gun and trade your third-best player on the basis that he’s too good to be a backup.

2. Make Marcus Thornton a starter

When was the last time the Hornets had an explosive scoring two-guard? Was it Kendall Gill? Finding his stride after GM/interim coach Jeff Bower freed him from the end of the bench, Thornton dropped 14.5 points in just 25 minutes a night, registering some 30-point efforts on occasion. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be starting next season. Not saying he’ll be an automatic 20-ppg scorer; teams now have a scouting report on Thornton, so don’t be surprised if he struggles early. But this summer the Hornets should be grooming him for a bigger role: Work on his conditioning, work on his defense, force him to hang out with CP3 and develop a chemistry. New Orleans might have a smallish backcourt with Paul/Thornton, but throw Collison into the mix and they’re the fastest group of guards in the League.

3. Draft a scoring big man

Okafor is in the same boat as Dwight Howard. He’s a defensive player who will probably never be the scorer people want him to be. And like I’ve said before with Dwight, that’s OK. But accepting the fact that Okafor isn’t Kareem, David West remains N.O.’s only legit scorer on the front line. The 2010 draft is deep with power forwards and centers, so the Hornets have no excuse not to bolster their front line. Kentucky’s Patrick Patterson, North Carolina’s Ed Davis, Lithuanian prospect Donatas Montiejunas, Baylor’s Ekpe Udoh, even SF/PF hybrid Luke Babbitt from Nevada should all be on the Hornets’ radar. Whoever it is, they need somebody who can put the ball in the basket.

What do you think the Hornets should do this offseason?

