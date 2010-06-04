3 Things the New Orleans Hornets Have To Do This Summer

It was a strange season in New Orleans. Early on the Hornets looked like one of the worst teams in the League, then later looked like a playoff contender, all while superstar Chris Paul missed nearly half the schedule with injuries and two overachieving rookie guards became breakout stars-in-the-making. Alternating between promising and disappointing seemingly week-to-week, N.O. ultimately finished last-place in the Southwest Division.
Going into next season, the Hornets have a solid core in CP3, David West, Emeka Okafor, Darren Collison and Marcus Thornton, plus the 11th pick in the NBA Draft. And it looks like Blazers assistant Monty Williams will be the team’s next head coach. So what has to happen this summer to ensure Williams inherits a team ready for a return to the playoffs?
1. Don’t trade Darren Collison
At some point during Collison’s All-Rookie campaign, the concept picked up steam that New Orleans should trade the speedy PG while his stock is high, because he’s never going to be a full-time starter with Chris Paul in the picture. Sure, that’s the right move for the player, but not for the team. So even though one trade scenario I’d LOVE for my Pacers would send Collison to Indiana for their first-round pick (10th), if I’m running the Hornets, I’m keeping him. This isn’t like having a good backup quarterback who’s being wasted on the bench. Collison is going to play. Point guards in the NBA are like NFL running backs; it’s always better to have two quality guys. CP3 can keep his legs relatively fresh for the playoffs, and Collison can play next to Paul in some crunch-time lineups when he’s not running the second unit. Keep Collison for Year 2, see how he and a healthy CP3 play with each other, and if it’s not working out then maybe you look to deal him at the deadline. Just don’t jump the gun and trade your third-best player on the basis that he’s too good to be a backup.
2. Make Marcus Thornton a starter
When was the last time the Hornets had an explosive scoring two-guard? Was it Kendall Gill? Finding his stride after GM/interim coach Jeff Bower freed him from the end of the bench, Thornton dropped 14.5 points in just 25 minutes a night, registering some 30-point efforts on occasion. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be starting next season. Not saying he’ll be an automatic 20-ppg scorer; teams now have a scouting report on Thornton, so don’t be surprised if he struggles early. But this summer the Hornets should be grooming him for a bigger role: Work on his conditioning, work on his defense, force him to hang out with CP3 and develop a chemistry. New Orleans might have a smallish backcourt with Paul/Thornton, but throw Collison into the mix and they’re the fastest group of guards in the League.
3. Draft a scoring big man
Okafor is in the same boat as Dwight Howard. He’s a defensive player who will probably never be the scorer people want him to be. And like I’ve said before with Dwight, that’s OK. But accepting the fact that Okafor isn’t Kareem, David West remains N.O.’s only legit scorer on the front line. The 2010 draft is deep with power forwards and centers, so the Hornets have no excuse not to bolster their front line. Kentucky’s Patrick Patterson, North Carolina’s Ed Davis, Lithuanian prospect Donatas Montiejunas, Baylor’s Ekpe Udoh, even SF/PF hybrid Luke Babbitt from Nevada should all be on the Hornets’ radar. Whoever it is, they need somebody who can put the ball in the basket.
What do you think the Hornets should do this offseason?
do they still have Peja under contract?
if so, they need to move his bum ass for at least some draft picks or better yet, some players who can play now.
also, they need some more shooters.
marcus thornton aint the long term answer at shooting guard.
as for the coach, is Monty Williams really the best they can get? I’ve heard for a few seasons that Monty will be a solid NBA headcoach, so I dont doubt he’ll be decent, but he is the best fit right now? for this unit? in this market? and with the pool of potential head coaches still out there?
@ Austin–
side note. Indy Pacers have been losing millions for the last few seasons. no secret. there have been talks about moving the team.
how would you feel if the Indy Pacers relocated to say…ummm… Seattle?!!?
I think Peja is still up in the air about whether or not he wants to opt out of his final year to play in greece.
I don’t know what the Hornets’ plan is, they might be stockpiling draft picks for awhile.
Maybe they can move Peja to Toronto for Hedo Turkoglu, I don’t think Peja’s played there yet lol
@Heckler,
Pacers aren’t going anywhere. The city fronted the money to pay what the Pacers couldn’t on Conseco for the year. Moving to another market isn’t going to help the team, anyway, unless TJ Ford and Larry Bird stayed in Indy. The problems the Pacers have are their own fault, and NOT pertaining to the state’s love of basketball (which still exists). With the death of Mel Simon, there were a lot of people talking they would be moving out, but they are here to stay. If they can make a smart draft (PG) this year and sideline/trade/otherwise get rid of TJ Ford, they will have a good shot at making playoffs at the 7th or 8th seed.
1. I’m only for dealing Collison if the return is something awesome.
Example- over at Hornets247, we talked about Collison, West, and an expiring for Bosh. We used that mostly as a pipe dream, but I feel that it’s representative of the kind of deal in which the team should pull the trigger on a deal.
2. He’s almost certainly going to be the starter, but if for whatever reason Collison gets dealt, it might make sense to make the 6th man, relieving cp3 at the point for 10 minutes a game (as he proved capable of last year), and proving the scoring punch that every bench needs. As I like to say- it doesn’t matter who starts, it matters who finishes.
3. As I’m sure you know, finding a big man who can contribute in the first few year is nearly impossible outside of the first few picks. Whoever they get is going to be a bit of a project.
I do agree though. They really do need a big man who can come off the bench and put the ball in the basket.
Good article- I posted it over at Hornets247, under the lagniappe section.
Random thoughts on Peja- He’s not going to give up 14 million dollars to play in Greece. No way, no how. He’s also expiring after this year, so come trade deadline time, he will probably be a fairly valuable commodity that the Hornets can turn into a few useful pieces. Someone is always looking to dump longer contracts when they realize their team isn’t going to be a contender.
If the Hornets trade Peja for Turk, I will quit writing sports and take up Yahtzee.
@ heckler , no peja is finally off our hands this year , and monty williams was our second option after Tom Timbadeux who was just using us the levee talks with the bulls ( which is insane considering the amount of love a thibadeux would get in louisiana )
but austin is it that easy ? really feel like your illuminating, things for the ol’ NO , although i appreciate the effort heres the deal .
thornton will start next year , not nessisarly because he should but because we have no other alternative , he would be much more natural in a vinnie johnson role.
as for collison , being from down here and watching almost every hornets contest this season ( which can be very stressful , the hornets average loss margin is around 3 – 5 points ) no one loves DC more than me, but i’m afraid the answer could be to trade him , to one very intrested party
the detroit pistons , in search of a true point heres how it goes
DC/Okafor/11pick for Prince/Daye (or jerbeko )/ 7th pick
they remidy their point problem and get rid of princes contract , we on the other hand vastly improve our wing play and secure a top big man in the draft ( monroe or aldrich ), and dump okafors deal. the only issue is getting the idea to mr. bower, and the very thin pg market this free agency ( perhaps whoever LA doesn’t extend)
as much as the hornets would love to keep collison , we have to make defense strides especially in the paint where we were horrid.
projected starting 5
Greg Monroe
David West
Teyshaun Prince
Marcus Thornton
Chris Paul
I also suggest extending aaron gray ( the polar bears got good hands ya’ll , just terrible terrible feet )
so yer looking a bench of maybe
aaron gray
james posey
jordan farmar
julian wright
morris peterson
a few more pickups , maybe a songalia extention .
this my new orleans hornets
I agree with all these things. Except if a non-“project” big isn’t available, I say draft a 3. But yeah. Basically, that’s it.
This is the big year we’ve all been waiting for. I expect big things out of Peja’s expiring contract come trade deadline time.
Re: coaches, the Hornets interviewed the big “name” coaches. But I guess they were most impressed with Williams and Thibodeau (Monty Williams apparently took the initiative to fly himself down there for his interview). I’d rather hire an up and comer than a TV name. I’m very comfortable with either of those two choices.
I think after the Hornets season ended, CP3 took Marcus Thornton to NYC with him for an event. I remember seeing that on his twitter and thought it boded well. Those 2 didn’t actually play together much, remember, because when CP was healthy, Thornton was buried on the bench. So the two of them developing on/off court chemistry could result in something really fun to watch. (But then, in my opinion, Thornton on his own is so much fun to watch he was almost worth the price of admission in a down season. I’m so high on this kid it’s probably ridiculous.)
Hornets will still suck. They should have kept Chandler. Your team is wasting away Chris Paul’s prime. I hope he gets traded out of there or tries to force a trade. He could end up like young Garnett if he doesn’t watch it.
they need to give james fucking posey back to boston.
Slimebucket why should the Hornets have kept Chandler and his bum ass feet/ankle? The dude barely played for the Bobcats this season and yet the Hornets should have kept him? Gimme a break dude.
And yeah En Fuego, all Posey has done is steal money from the Hornets so far. Sure, he’s had his moments, but not nearly as many to suggest his pay. So perhaps he should go back to Boston. If he were there he’d have to be the 2008 Posey so he could probably help them but he’s not so the Lakers will probably proceed to smack the living sh*t out of the Celtics.
Hopefully this season Emeka will get to play more than 45 games with Chris Paul. They were starting to look good before CP went out at the end of Jan. The team had a 12-5 month of January so things were starting to look good before Paul decided to continue being the hustler he is and chase down a David West football pass.
@Slimebucket-Also, CP3 just turned 25. He will be 25 all of 2010-11. That is not prime. He’ll be entering it soon but he ain’t there yet. And just think, he’s this good and hasn’t even entered his prime. I’m guessing you’d rather have him come spend his prime on your favorite team right? Yeah, that must be it.
@Mo,
Basketball players generally go south stat wise after 28. Kobe already had 3 rings by 28. So from now until 28 he should stay with the Hornets and hope they can win with that group? Who are they going to be better than to even make the Western conference playoffs? People are already calling Lebron a loser for not winning at age 25 either and that Cavs team has more talent than NO in a weaker conference. Paul will be 27 if he chooses to not take that player option and then try to find a team all over again like the current crop of free agents.
I grant you that Okafor is their second best player now but Chandler was doing more for them before he got hurt and he and Paul sort of had the Nash/Amare hookup going on. I think Chandler also let Paul play more aggressive defense ala Rondo in Boston with better defensive bigs to back him up. He was like a poor man’s Dwight Howard. Players like Chandler and Camby get overlooked for players like West who can score more but can’t really defend and rebound as well. I think Chandler had a bigger impact on the game because he also allowed them to fast break better. When you have a great point guard you want to press as much as you can instead of playing the half court so much.
Anyway, I don’t have a favorite team. I guess this year I was hoping for the Suns to make it to the Finals so I generally root for the underdog.
@Mo,
Paul looked good but the rest of the team is crap overall. I’m sorry to burst your bubble. They aren’t going anywhere. They can hope for 8th seed.
you remember how big of a joke we are when thornton cp3 and west are hanging buckets on you next season.
They ain’t making the playoffs barring major major injuries. I think Utah and Denver will slip a bit while Portland and Thunder get better seating but NO is a lottery team. All the Western play off teams last year won at least 50 games. Your team was 37 and 45. You have to win 13 more games to even possibly be considered a playoff candidate in the Western Conference where the difference between 1st and 6,7,8 and was 7 wins. I think Chris can get you another six wins by himself since he was injured but the Hornet ceiling is a .500ish team but that is it. Book it.
@SlimeBucket
Dude, last year the Hornets won 49 games in the West with Hilton Armstrong as their Center because TC was an injured mess. This season, Paul and Peja were absent for the majority of the season and they still managed to win 37 games with wins over Orlando, Lakers, and the Celtics. The Hornets have around 20 million in expiring contracts for the upcoming season and this season expiring contracts were used to rob teams blind.
Anyone who thinks Chris can only get six more wins by himself is seriously underestimating his value.
Thanks to Dime for showing some love to our 2009-2010 mediocre team. Watching the Thunder this year, I felt getting CP was a blessing and a curse. Yes, we drafted one of the best players of recent history, but because CP was so special right off the bat, we didn’t have an opportunity to tank a couple seasons and get consecutive lottery picks.
That said, the Hornets need to cut costs next season by managing expiring contracts and utilize their pick by finding a diamond like we did with Collison and Thornton. If I were to predict the management’s mentality of next season, it would be to play it like chess, not checkers. Immediate improvements are rarely profitable (see Posey+Bees, Shaq+Jamison+Cavs, and Marion+Kidd+Butler+Mavs). Unless some under-the-table ish goes down like the C’s with KG and Ray Ray (i.e. Joe’s proposal for Bosh), we need pieces for 2011-2012.
they need to go throw some money at Rudy Gay !!!! thats what they need to do
They need some explosion at the 3 spot. Peja is about done and doesnt justify his contract. Also they need some more at the 2 spot. Mo Peterson isnt even a legit backup option right now.
Draft a scoring big man who can hold down the post. Also, someone needs to get through to Julian Wright ASAP