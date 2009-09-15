5 First Time NBA All-Star Candidates

For several players on the cusp of stardom, it’s never too early to start thinking ahead to February. Whether they want to admit it or not, all players strive to make an all-star team. Last year, we saw four new guys make the midseason classic: Devin Harris, Danny Granger, Jameer Nelson and Mo Williams. Here are five new guys who have a great chance at getting the invite to Cowboys Stadium.
1. Kevin Durant (25.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.8 apg): If KD puts up similar stats and his team is winning more than last year, he should be a lock. With his swiss army knife-type versatility, Durant is on the brink of being a special player in the league. Plus he is playing with one of the league’s most exciting young cores. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was voted in by the fans.
2. Al Jefferson (23.1 ppg, 11 rpg, 1.7 bpg): It’s looking like this may be the season Jefferson doesn’t get the snub. How many players can put up 20 and 10 then throw in a couple of blocks on top of that? With the frontcourt of Jefferson and K-Love a year more seasoned, the Timberwolves should be better than they were last season. Plus, with Yao Ming out with injury and Shaq now on the East coast, Jefferson may be the best center in the West.
3. Deron Williams (19.4, 10.7 apg, 1.1 spg): It is amazing how a player who has an Olympic gold medal and has been on the All-NBA first team has never been an all-star. With CP, Tony Parker and Chauncey also in this conference, getting the all-star nod at this position is easier said than done. We know Deron will post the numbers, but the Jazz will have to be near the top of the conference standings for Deron to get his Texas homecoming.
4. Hedo Turkoglu (16.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.9 apg): Last year, Hedo Turkoglu was one of the biggest snubs of the ’09 game. After an impressive playoff run where he helped lead the Magic to the Finals, he was one of the most sought-after free agents. He signed a huge offseason deal with the Raptors where he is expected to flourish in their international-friendly system.
5. Kevin Martin (24.6 ppg, 2.7 apg, 41.5% 3pt): Away from the national spotlight of TV and media, Martin has been quietly putting up all-star numbers in Northern California. The other K-Mart has put up three straight 20 point seasons, and last year posted a career high 24.6 ppg and a 41.5 three-point percentage. If he doesn’t make it this season, he is sure to be one in ’11.
Other possible candidates: Rudy Gay, Derrick Rose, Andrea Bargnani.
Who else do you think might have an all-star season?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Maybe Turk, but I doubt that. I cant see who he’d get the nod over.
And if I have to watch K-Mart in an all star game I may vomit.
I’m thinking Rondo, Scola, Ariza, and Igoudala.
If everything goes as planned in Boston, then Rondo. Ain’t no way Mo Williams will be back an All-Star next season.
Maybe Aldridge and Oden as a sleeper, if the Blazers get going.
Damn shame D-Will has not played in an all-star game. He’s a player many consider a top-5 talent in the nba, but for some reason can’t get all-star burn? WTF? It’s all about your market exposure.
Nash will be taking a spot on the West all-star team as well so Deron really has his work but out for him … KD and Al are locks to be voted in or invited if they aren’t injured
No mention of Dwill, is this a joke post?
IGNORE THAT
IM DUMB
YOU CAN’T FORGOT THA BOY JR SMITH!!! ALL AROUND GAME IS SUPER!! INSIDE, OUSTIDE….HES GOT IT ALL!!
Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that big Al be gettin’ an all-star spot. Cat’s got mad hoopin skillz, be a big glass eatin’ cat and got ability to dish dope dimes. Gangsta’s got it rollin for sho y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
Not seeing Hedo, but the other 4 are good picks–except Kevin will be left out in the cold if his team sucks again (which is high probability). Durant and Jefferson will be so good that a weak team record won’t stop their pick.
Concur with the Scola and Igoudala picks.
Kevin Durant, D rose, Big Al, and Blake Griffin
did somebody really say JR Smith has it all? How about a fucking brain? or common sense?
Tyrone really likes to say “dish dope dimes.” I wonder if there’s a word for someone really into alliteration.
Kevin Martin — He will never be an All-Star STARTER, that’s Kobe spot. Back-up maybe!
KD and D-Will have to make it this year. Maybe Big Al too. Martin won’t make it barring major injuries (the west guards are too deep) and Hedo is a longshot. Mo Williams making it last year made me sick. That’s like saying BJ Armstrong is an all-star; I don’t care who your teammate is, an all-star is an all-star and Mo ain’t an all-star.
D-Will needs to be on the All-Star, no doubt he and CP3 are the two best PGs in the L, PERIOD.
Kevin Martin wont make it unless he leads the L in scoring or come close. KD gets to much damn hype, i like the kid but he hasnt done anything but score lots on a loser.
Sun Yue and Yi Jianllian…. if there is international voting via internet…. each will get a billion votes!
I bet the real tyrone is just Gerald Narciso fuckin with everyone
1. Rondo
2. Hedo
3. Al Jeff (best center in the west…glad y’all didn’t
mention Bynum.)
4. D. Rose
5. Durantula
hahaha. No I’m not the Real tyrone. but I love his lines, I’m gonna have to use one of them in a future article
If Canada woke up, the starting East squad could be:
Calderon
Bosh
Bargs
Derozen
Hedo
Jokes aside, I’m glad you didn’t put Raging Rondo on the list. There’s no way a guy who can’t even hit layups in a layup line should be an All Star.
How about an article highlighting which guys WON’T be All Stars. Start with Mo Williams plz. It’s just disgusting that he made it last year (after like 5 injuries).
Tyrone, you are too much man.
Jefferson is not getting in. His team is going to be horrible which is generally a no-no for all-stars.
Rudy Gay will get about 2 shots per game with Mayo and Iverson running the show, so sadly he won’t make it.
Durant is going OFF this year. He will beat out Carmelo for the west’s starting SF spot.
Andre Iguodala?
What a smug Picture that you guys placed of Big AL… hahahahaha! anyway, fo’ sho’ he ain’t gonna get snubbed this year, not unless Hamed Haddadi of the Grizz makeheads turn dues to his “Star” like numbers. hahahaha! well, don’t sleep on rudy too. KD would be an allstar reserve that’s fo’ sure… :P
Rondo, D Rose and Iggy I can see them making the all star team.
How bout LaMarcus Aldridge in what could be a contract year if he’s not locked up by Portland before Oct. 31?
Kevin Martin, gtfo
Kevin Durant has “swiss army knife-type versatility?” Please explain. He can’t pass or defend. He’s a prolific scorer, but I wouldn’t categorize him as a versatile basketball player.
Also, he struggled at shooting guard, and is far too slight to play power forward. Versatile? I think not.
deron williams never made the all nba first team ;)
@Joshua…..your mom never made the all nba first team…..stfu!
I was about to say what Joshua said then I saw what NYCBalla said. Cold.
i think i remember a dime article a few months back that said bynum was 3rd in votes after yao and shaq. those two are gone now.. theres a pretty good chance drew could be the all-star starter backed up al jefferson.
i expect the west all stars to look the same as this year except Melo, Al and Durant replacing Yao, Shaq and West (duncan should start at C). K-mart and Dwill are only getting in if there are some injuries. Okafur or Bynum might also get in if they have a big year an someone else gets hurt.
the east is totally different tho, last year had some crappy all stars who could easily see their places taken by Rose, Hedo or Jose or Barg, Rondo, Gordon, Bogut, Chandler… the list goes on. Anyone can be an all star in the east if they put in a lil work for the first half of the year.
I be nominatin’ my man, The REAL Tyrone, as a NEW WRITER for Dime for sho y’all. If them Cats be lookin’ fo’ a thug to dish dope lines y’all.
True drunks NEVER lie.
the REAL sh!tfaced.
Deron Williams has to be an all-star , I too was disgusted when the NBA put Mo Williams in the all star game
DWill is nice, but he’s never been 1st Team All-NBA.
@control you are so right
Rudy Gay is gonna be special just watch
D-Will was never first-team All-NBA but he was second team. And post 34, you must not watch much basketball if you think D-Will is only a borderline injury replacement type player. He is easily a top 3 point guard in this league (I won’t argue the exact order).
griffin!why not?to see is to believe? then well see…!hahahah
D-Will has NEVER made the first team EVER
Yoshi is right, Deron has NEVER made the first team.
And don’t forget Iverson has once again joined the Western Conference so don’t be surprised if he gets a spot which means someone will probably get left out. He’ll have to be playing very well to get voted in by the coaches but it wouldn’t suprise me if the fans tried to vote him in.
-Well if the Hawks have a good year why not Josh Smith
-With B.G. gone D-Rose has a great oppurtunity
-A.I. will be in the starting line up
-If D-Will wasn’t injured at the start of last season he would’ve been an all atar last year
D-Will has’t been an all star but hey he has a gold medal, played in the WCF, made all nba second team, averaged 10+ assist, and is usually always mentioned as the second best point guard in the nba
I don’t think there will be new all star forwards in the west maybe durant and I still doubt that. if TD is listed as a center Al Jefferson will get in as a backup wich he deserves to be. not a starter his team isn’t that good.
on the east who’s gonna be the starting point because devin harris, mo williams, jameer nelson, rajon rondo all these guys are not exactly all star material. but besides D wade and Lebron I can’t name any top notch wings in the east. they got three bigs KG Dwight and Shaq and the other 7 besides those guys aren’t all that great. the west is still far more loaded in terms of talent. not all top teer but normal to semi-top ballers the west is still far superior on every spot on the court besides center.
What about Igoudala? Much better all around player than any of those guys, plus he actually takes his team to the playoffs. He should be second on that list.
allen iverso two m.v.p all-star game 10 allstar game the answer come back to mvp 2010 theanswer return on phiadelfia 76ers allen iverson ist the big great players on the history of the nba the iverson fan vote for the allen niverson ,iv,theanswerr. it here to nba allstar-game latinos con iverson