5 Must-Have Items from the NBA Store Clearance Rack

I was on the NBA Store’s official website the other day looking for some Nets gear. While there, I got drawn to the clearance section looking for bargains. Just like the clearance rack at any store, there were some hidden gems, but also some things that were plain ridiculous. I came across some funny items skimming through the clearances, and here are the five funniest:

5. Michael Beasley, Miami Heat

It’s not this particular jersey that’s so funny, just that the Heat clearance section of the NBA Store website has at least five different Beasley items. It is almost as if the NBA Store is under orders from Pat Riley to get rid of anything Beasley-related as fast as possible. Remember, this was the No. 2 overall pick of the Draft just two years ago. But Riley apparently never wanted Beasley in Miami, and could barely give him away. Now the NBA is attempting to give away any remnants of his time on South Beach spent “smoking too much marijuana.”

4. Shawn Marion Miami Heat t-shirt

Remember when Marion was traded to the Heat, and he said that he and Dwyane Wade had the potential to be like Jordan and Pippen? Well, this Shawn Marion Heat tee can help remind you. Marion’s bold statement didn’t quite pay off, as he only played about the equivalent of a season in Miami before getting traded to Toronto for the always-decomposing Jermaine O’Neal.

3. Nets Starting Five t-shirt

During the 2007 Playoffs, the NBA made tees for each team’s starting five. I present to you the Nets, not because I’m a Nets fan, but because of who made up the starting frontcourt on that team. New Jersey started Jason Collins at the four and Mikki Moore at the five, probably the most unlikely starting playoff frontcourt in NBA history and the two unlikeliest guys in the League to get their own tees.

2. Sacramento Crocs

I have never worn crocs, but they caught on as a fad a few years back and the NBA took advantage. These are Kings crocs, but most teams have them in their clearance rack. These crocs aren’t your normal crocs, though, as they are lined with wool for maximum comfort. They look quite comfortable actually, and if you were one of the people with crocs (maybe you still have them) these would complement your collection nicely.

1. Adam Morrison

This shirt is a must have for any collector, but to actually wear it out in public would require a lot of balls. In the No. 1 spot, we have the Charlotte Bobcats t-shirt with Adam Morrison’s face on it. Morrison is one of the worst busts of this decade, drafted third overall, yet he has been injured and irrelevant his entire career thus far (but somehow has two championship rings). I don’t know who came up with this idea, but whoever it was should have been fired. I wouldn’t be caught dead parading Morrison and his hair proudly across my chest, but just the fact that a t-shirt like this exists is hilarious.