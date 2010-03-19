5 Upsets, 4 Overtimes And A Buzzer Beater: The Greatest Basketball Day Of The Year

It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of the NBA, NCAA or high school – great basketball is great basketball. And yesterday has to go down as one of the greatest days in hoops history. Ever. Take for example the first four games of the day: you had a one point game, a buzzer beater for an upset, an overtime scare and a double overtime thriller. Only if Verne Lundquist and Bill Raftery called all four games, could you have asked for anything better … If you were on the site at all yesterday, then you know the Dime crew was on top of everything. So we’ll try and bring some new thoughts and observations to Smack … Let’s start with BYU’s Jimmer Fredette. First of all, we knew about this kid all season – especially after he dropped 49 at Arizona back in December. But apparently some people still hadn’t received the scouting report. E-mail from one of our boys after the game: “I googled that dude who went bonkers against Florida to see what else he’s done. I had no idea that this guy even existed. Have you seen this clip?!” For a guy who’s favorite actor is Denzel Washington, he certainly went Man on Fire on the Gators … In the next group of games, for a team that was supposed to be a sleeper, UTEP simply fell asleep after going into halftime with 33-27 lead over Butler. After the break, the Bulldogs went on a 22-4 run led by Shelvin Mack, who hit five 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes, finishing with a career high-tying 25 points. Alright, so after winning 21 games in a row, perhaps it’s time to stop sleeping on Butler … In the third set of games, it was all about Georgetown. Giving up the most points they’ve ever given up in 70 NCAA tournament games, the Hoyas simply got smacked. And as you can imagine, the Twitterverse went wild. From Syracuse’s Jonny Flynn (@J_Flynn) to Georgetown’s Jeff Green (@jeff_green22): “MESSAGE: hey jeff this is jonny. I was wondering if you cud give me an update on the Gtown game. I been kind of busy. Lata.” In response, this is all he had to say: “sorry jeff green is not on twitter at the moment can you leave a message after the beep…..BBEEEEEPPPPPP!!!..don’t mention my hoyas plz lol.” Classic … While Georgetown’s Greg Monroe said after the game that he will return to school next year, don’t put much weight behind that statement. Posting 19 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks in the loss, it’s more likely that the next time we’ll see Monroe is shaking David Stern‘s hand this June … The other good game in that time slot – besides UNLV/Northern Iowa which ended like THIS – was the Marquette/Washington game. One of the last teams in the tournament, the Huskies were no lock to pull the upset. Even President Obama didn’t think so. After taking it to the rack and hitting a double-clutch banker to win the game, Quincy Pondexter told CBS’ Bob Wenzel afterwards, “Sorry, President Obama, for ruining your bracket.” Somehow we doubt Q is getting an invite to summer runs at the White House … For the last set, NBA scouts must have been glued to their televisions: Wake Forest’s Al-Farouq Aminu, Texas’ Damion James and Avery Bradley, New Mexico’s Darrington Hobson and Kansas’ Xavier Henry, Sherron Collins and Cole Aldrich are all NBA prospects and all were in action. The most exciting finish of the bunch was surely Texas/Wake Forest who went in the last 70 seconds, saw C.J. Harris blocked on the break by Bradley, only to have Gary Johnson‘s dunk attempt blocked at the rim by L.D. Williams. Missed free throws in both regulation and overtime lost the game for Texas … In case you were wondering, Aldrich is the son of Eric Montross, the brother of Joel Przybilla and the cousin of Raef LaFrentz. Oh yeah, and Greg Ostertag is his great uncle … Although we were utterly consumed with March Madness, there was also a doubleheader in the NBA. Perhaps it was the highlights of him back in college, but Vince Carter (27 pts, 6 asts) played some inspired basketball last night. After blowing a 12-point lead over the last five minutes of regulation, the Magic escaped to OT after Dwyane Wade‘s three-point attempt at the buzzer was just a tad better than UNLV’s – and they couldn’t even get off an attempt before the buzzer. Wade (36 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts) did everything he could, but Rashard Lewis continued his solid play of late with 24 points and 11 rebounds, including the clinching three-pointer with 28.4 seconds left … E-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton during the game: “I think I just saw Timbaland sitting courtside at the Heat/Magic game. But if that was him, he looks like he ate Magoo” … As for the Nuggets and Hornets, this game was over before it began. Even with Kenyon Martin out, the Nuggets led 62-37 at halftime, as J.R. Smith had 17 points off the bench in 13 minutes. But in the second half it was all ‘Melo, as he finished with 26 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. The Nuggets are now 30-5 at home, tied with the Lakers for second-best in the NBA to Cleveland’s 30-4 mark, making them a very dangerous team come playoff time … Make sure you come back later today for all our coverage of the second day of the NCAA Tournament, as well as the announcement of the winning new nickname for Gilbert Arenas … We’re out like Georgetown in the next round …