Jimmy Butler Trolled The Celtics On IG After The Heat Won Game 2

Jimmy Butler sat and watched as the Miami Heat upset the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first round series. While Butler is dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the Play-In Tournament, Miami got absolutely scorching hot from behind the three-point line and managed to pick up a 111-101 win over the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the fact that Boston are still overwhelming favorites to win the series, things are now moving to Miami, and if the Heat can defend their homecourt (which is a tall, tall task against the Celtics), they’ll win a 1-8 matchup for the second year in a row. So, as you can guess, there’s a whole lot of excitement in South Beach right now, and after Game 2, Butler got swept up in it by posting a meme to his Instagram account where he photoshopped himself over a picture and quote from Jaylen Brown.

If you go back to the postseason last year, Brown gave this quote after Miami went up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics managed to battle back and win the next three games to force a Game 7 in TD Garden, but Miami went on to win and earn a berth in the NBA Finals.