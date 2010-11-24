7 Overtimes: How The NCAA Game of the Year Almost Didn’t Happen

Normally, small-school college basketball is not at the forefront of conversation in the Dime world, but this is a special case.

Last night in Bennington, Vt., an NCAA Division III epic stole some spotlight from the Duke/Kansas State, Kentucky/Washington and Michigan State/UConn, when Skidmore College outlasted Southern Vermont 128-123 in seven overtimes. Seven! For first-year Skidmore coach Joe Burke, it was a quite a story to tell for just his third game with the program.

I just got off the phone with Burke — who I have been lucky enough to know since he was an assistant at Cornell under Steve Donahue before spending six years at Navy as their top assistant. Coach Burke jumped at the opportunity to become a head coach at Skidmore this summer. Located in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., right outside Albany, Coach Burke is looking to build a D-III powerhouse. Winning a seven-OT game and receiving national attention on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and “First Take” and all over the web is a great start.

“I have done 15 interviews and have easily had 300 people reach out to me from the Skidmore and basketball community in the last 12 hours,” Burke told me, “I am overwhelmed with joy and also exhausted.”

While this is Division III basketball, it doesn’t mean it’s not exciting, as games like this help create your team identity, a basketball culture and add to the NCAA history books.

“We always talk about toughness,” Burke said. “And tonight was just a battle of toughness. I told my kids, ‘Enjoy it, because you’ll never be part of anything like it again.’ They’ll be telling their kids and grandkids about this.

“To have four different players get buckets to force four of the overtimes is a credit to our team and togetherness,” said Burke.

Freshman Eli Johnston, who attended high school at Brooklyn Tech and had barely played this season, hit a huge three to force the 5th overtime.

“This is a great example of what we are trying to create here,” Burke said, “a basketball culture where everyone contributes one way or another.

“I played in a game like this in high school when we won the South Jersey Championship. It was four overtimes, but to go seven and find a way to win is amazing,” said Burke.

What is even crazier is that this game almost didn’t happen, as the Skidmore team bus had an issue and was over an hour late picking them up from campus.

“We got there at the scheduled start time, 7 p.m., and they gave us 20 minutes to warm up,” Burke said. “To go from that to a game like this is unimaginable.”

Coach Burke, who is on his way down to Maryland to be with his family for Thanksgiving, gave the team three days off to rest, reflect on the victory and enjoy the holiday.

“We need a little rest,” the coach said. “The guys were so exhausted that three of them started cramping up and hitting the floor while we were celebrating after the game.”

With Skidmore set to host Hartwick College in their home opener on Tuesday, Burke knows this is a terrific opportunity to get the community even more involved in the program. “Tuesday is going to be a lot of fun in a great atmosphere,” he said.

It kind of reminds me of that small town Hoosiers feeling, as we head into Thanksgiving. Give thanks to the game…

SKIDMORE/SOUTHERN VERMONT, KEY STATS

* Southern Vermont’s Lance Spratling played all 75 minutes, scored 31 points, and was two assist shy of a triple-double.

* The teams combined for 166 rebounds, breaking the All-Division record of 152 set by Indiana and Michigan in 1961.

* Skidmore set another All-Division record by scoring 69 points after regulation.

* Skidmore forced four of the overtimes with baskets by four different players.