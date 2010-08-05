adidas Originals Fortitude Mid Neon Pack

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.05.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

While most people in NYC keep it strictly “All Black Everything” during the winter, the rules are a little less strict in the summertime. And thanks to adidas Originals, some summer heat has come to light. Launching this month, the Fortitude Mid Neon Pack provides three new neon colorways to get fresh before it’s time to head back to school.

While the colors are a nod to the ’80s, the boot/basketball design is inspired by the ’90s. Also, be sure to check out the intricate details such as the boot-like d-rings with thick laces, reinforced collar and “X” stitch along the side.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSadidas Originalsadidas Originals Fortitude Mid Neon PackStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP