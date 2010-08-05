adidas Originals Fortitude Mid Neon Pack

While most people in NYC keep it strictly “All Black Everything” during the winter, the rules are a little less strict in the summertime. And thanks to adidas Originals, some summer heat has come to light. Launching this month, the Fortitude Mid Neon Pack provides three new neon colorways to get fresh before it’s time to head back to school.

While the colors are a nod to the ’80s, the boot/basketball design is inspired by the ’90s. Also, be sure to check out the intricate details such as the boot-like d-rings with thick laces, reinforced collar and “X” stitch along the side.

What do you think?

