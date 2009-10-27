adidas Originals Special Edition Lakers Superstar

Our friends at adidas just hit us with this new release info on a special edition metallic/gold/purple Superstar from adidas Originals. The release is timed to honor the Lakers‘ ring ceremony tonight and celebration of their 15th NBA title.

The shoe will be available beginning on November 1st at the following spots:

– Undefeated

– The World’s Only NBA Store at 5th Avenue

– NBA.com

– LA Lakers Team Shop

– adidas Originals Store Melrose

– adidas Originals Chicago

– adidas Performance Store Santa Monica

– adidas Performance Store Chicago

– www.shopadidas.com