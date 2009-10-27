adidas Originals Special Edition Lakers Superstar

Our friends at adidas just hit us with this new release info on a special edition metallic/gold/purple Superstar from adidas Originals. The release is timed to honor the Lakers‘ ring ceremony tonight and celebration of their 15th NBA title.
The shoe will be available beginning on November 1st at the following spots:
– The World’s Only NBA Store at 5th Avenue
– NBA.com
– adidas Originals Store Melrose
– adidas Performance Store Santa Monica
– adidas Performance Store Chicago
absolutely awful
Horrible, dreadful and terrible.
I would rather play on peg legs, wearing an eye patch and pirate hat (complete with parrot on shoulder) than wear those…
Kind of tight-I’d rock’em
pretty dope, I’d rock em
Naw those are smooth, you just need some ill cloths and some swag! To bad i hate the LAKERS!
ninja strike! Love the metalic
Didn’t know the Lakers also won a Dodgeball tournament cause that’s what those shoes look like what they’re for…
One more adidas Superstar special edition to add to my collection