adidas Originals Special Edition Lakers Superstar

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Sneakers
10.27.09 9 years ago 8 Comments

Our friends at adidas just hit us with this new release info on a special edition metallic/gold/purple Superstar from adidas Originals. The release is timed to honor the Lakers‘ ring ceremony tonight and celebration of their 15th NBA title.

The shoe will be available beginning on November 1st at the following spots:

Undefeated

The World’s Only NBA Store at 5th Avenue

NBA.com

LA Lakers Team Shop

adidas Originals Store Melrose

adidas Originals Chicago

adidas Performance Store Santa Monica

adidas Performance Store Chicago

www.shopadidas.com

