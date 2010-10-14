adidas TS Heat Check – Halloween Edition

Even though the season hasn’t started, you know that all the sneaker companies have had their limited releases planned for months. With that said, check out the special Halloween edition of the adidas TS Heat Check. Available now at D.C.’s MAJOR, look for these to be worn by all adidas NBA athletes on Halloween.
The shoe boasts a gradient of black/orange scheme on the upper along with three metallic silver stripes on the foxing. These stripes are unique due to their ability to change color as the temperature of the foot rises. The tongue, the heel counter, the toe cap, the heel collar, the heel tab and the lace panels have all been done in glossy black patent leathers. The elevated contrast is given through the bright solid orange color on the laces and the midsole. And to give the perfect Halloween feel, the heel is designed with the jack-o-lantern graphic. The looks are completed with green accents on the lace lock and the outsole lugs. The mesh-work of orange to black gradient gives a unique and attractive look to these TS.
What do you think?
This is the most confusing thing I’ve seen all month
I hate adidas so much. These are so dumb
I think they look cool, but I have no idea how often I’d wear them.
PS the TS are great shoes.
This is something Iron Man would wear to play ball. The shoes are too robotic looking.
Who are the dumbass that come up with these sneaker designs?
*dumbasses*
look adidas shoes are some of the best and most comfortable out there. they’re not nike and jordan rip offs like most shoecompanies. But the changing colours is a little too kiddy for me and hard for guys who sit on the bench all game who only see their colours change when they do warmups haha.
And for haloween it’s a cool colourway. Just not as cool as the pic I found of a pumkin cut out like the head of one of those predetors
Booo!!! Love the D12 ones though. This colourway sucks.
“Your wearing a striped tie with a striped shirt….you look like a f#ck!n optical illusion.”
Adidas have always been comfortable, it is the look that is either loved or hated…hats off to them for trying and taking a risk…