adidas TS Heat Check – Halloween Edition

Even though the season hasn’t started, you know that all the sneaker companies have had their limited releases planned for months. With that said, check out the special Halloween edition of the adidas TS Heat Check. Available now at D.C.’s MAJOR, look for these to be worn by all adidas NBA athletes on Halloween.

The shoe boasts a gradient of black/orange scheme on the upper along with three metallic silver stripes on the foxing. These stripes are unique due to their ability to change color as the temperature of the foot rises. The tongue, the heel counter, the toe cap, the heel collar, the heel tab and the lace panels have all been done in glossy black patent leathers. The elevated contrast is given through the bright solid orange color on the laces and the midsole. And to give the perfect Halloween feel, the heel is designed with the jack-o-lantern graphic. The looks are completed with green accents on the lace lock and the outsole lugs. The mesh-work of orange to black gradient gives a unique and attractive look to these TS.

